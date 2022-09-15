Read full article on original website
wina.com
Pilot killed in crash identified
Virginia State Police responded to a fatal plane crash that occurred Sept. 14, 2022 in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Rd. and Stillhouse Creek Rd. The impact of the crash caused the Piper fixed-wing aircraft to catch fire. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage.
WSET
One dead, two injured in multi-vehicle crash, car fires on Richmond Highway
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead, another two are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County. Video captured by a witness shows one car completely engulfed in flames while an involved pickup is partially on fire. We are not using this footage out of respect for any people who are involved, although more details are yet to be released.
altavistajournal.com
UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
whee.net
Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County cleared
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Road, and has closed all east lanes. Stay with 10 News for the...
Skeletal remains identified 2 years after being found in Spotsylvania
According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 31, 2020, skeletal remains were found behind a restaurant on the 10000 block of Route 1. The Sheriff's Office posted photos of the clothes the person was wearing on its Facebook page, but the post did not result in any leads.
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
WBTM
Plane Involved in Fatal Crash Took Off Near Martinsville
A plane that left from Blue Ridge Regional Airport near Martinsville on Wednesday night was involved in a fatal single plane crash in Albemarle County. According to The Daily Progress, the plane was headed towards Washington D.C. when it crashed in a rural part of Albemarle County, killing the pilot, who was the lone occupant in the plane. At this time the identity of the pilot is still unknown.
WHSV
Middle River Regional Jail inmate escapes from custody
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Law enforcement officials are looking for an escaped inmate. According to a press release from ACSO, officials believe Shaun Gwin is in the area of the county line on Route 250. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was being transported...
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
Police looking for N.C. man last seen at Virginia state park
According to a Facebook post from the county, 51-year-old Jim Faggione of North Carolina was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Twin Lake State Park. His vehicle was found in a parking lot at the park and he is believed to still be in the park.
wina.com
CPD investigating Saturday murder, and Sunday shots fired
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning in the vicinity of 9th Street NW… and a homicide early Saturday morning in the 300 block of 3rd Street NE. Police are releasing no information on the murder… not even how it was conducted… other than to ask anyone who knows anything to call Crime Stopper at 977-4000.
cbs19news
Police identify victim of weekend homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some more information regarding a weekend homicide. On Monday, CPD announced that it is investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street NE to investigate a shots...
wfirnews.com
Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck
State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
wina.com
CPD releases Saturday morning murder victim ID
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have released the ID of Saturday morning’s homicide victim as 29-year old city resident Daquain Anderson. Officers responded around 3 Saturday morning to the 300 block of 3rd Street NE to investigate a shots-fired report. Officers arrived on the scene and found Anderson had been shot, and he was transported to UVa where he succumbed in the ER.
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
WSET
Traffic lights repaired on Route 130 intersection in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is sharing with the public a traffic alert in Madison Heights. The traffic lights at the BUS29 and Route 130 intersection (area of Sheetz) are out, deputies said. They also said to use caution and treat this intersection as...
wina.com
City Council approves speed limit reduction along a portion of Cherry Avenue
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – They talked about reducing the speed limit on Cherry Avenue to 25 the entire way between Ridge Street and Cleveland Avenue. But City Council last night went with staff recommendation to reduce the speed limit on Cherry to 30 between Ridge and Roosevelt Brown… and 25 between Roosevelt Brown and Cleveland.
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
Police looking for men suspected of fraud in Ashland, Colonial Heights, Spotsylvania
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating two men they say are responsible for incidents of fraud in the cities of Ashland and Colonial Heights as well as Spotsylvania County.
