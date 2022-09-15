Read full article on original website
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb event will pay participants to get vaccinated
DeKalb County officials said they will give a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mall at Stonecrest, 2929 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest. DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Passive house builder promises a more environmentally friendly home
A new type of residence is coming to DeKalb County described as the first of its kind in Georgia and on the forefront of new building standards that are likely to be commonplace in the future, according to the builder. A passive home, described as the “future of green, zero-carbon...
thechampionnewspaper.com
SWD dominates rival, Marist takes down undefeated foe
Southwest DeKalb High School’s Panthers beat the Redan High School Raiders 55-6 in a DeKalb County football rivalry on Sept. 16, while Marist High School defeated the formerly undefeated Blessed Trinity High School 21-17. The Southwest DeKalb Panthers upped their all-time series record against DeKalb County rival Redan to...
Comments / 0