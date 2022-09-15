ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drier and warmer weather to end the week

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iH0BI_0hwTEa6n00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool across the state. Eastern New Mexico is seeing more cloud cover and a couple of sprinkles, that are quickly ending. Today will be drier and slightly warmer across the state. A few isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening in the northeast highlands and southeast plains. The rest of the state will stay dry and mostly sunny.

Forecast Continues Below

After today, the weather will stay completely dry across the state until Sunday. Temperatures will only warm a couple of degrees today, but hotter temperatures are expected Friday through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Storms and flood threat for western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are moving north through the lower Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico this morning. This will continue through the morning commute. More storms will pop up in the high terrain this afternoon by 3 PM. Showers and storms will move north/northeast throughout the afternoon and evening. The Metro […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Hit or miss storms to start the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet across the state, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most spots. Moisture will stream into the state today, bringing isolated showers and storms, mainly to southern and western NM. A flash flood watch will be in effect for the McBride burn scar and the northern Sacramento […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Late surge of monsoon moisture across the southwest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An optimal pattern for rich monsoon moisture to surge into the Desert Southwest has set up across the West heading in to this new work week. Moisture is already beginning to push from south to north across the state, but the heaviest moisture will lie in Arizona. Still isolated to scattered strong […]
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavier rain south tonight, dry and mild north

Some heavier rain continues pushing across southern NM tonight. Alamogordo and Ruidoso have picked up between 0.50-1″ of rain which produced localized flash flooding over the McBride burn scar. Some roadways have reported some minor flooding. Stay safe and avoid low lying areas. Other parts of Otero County picked up 2-4″ of rain closer to Mexico. So needless to say, monsoon moisture is back in the state.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain could lead to flooding in W. New Mexico & SW. Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One last surge of monsoon moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico this week. Flooding will be possible in western parts of the state and southwestern Colorado. Monsoon moisture already began returning to southern New Mexico this weekend and continues to push...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

SFNF: Parts of Jemez mountains now reopen to public

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest announced Monday that areas in the Jemez affected by the Cerro Pelado Fire are now reopen. The closure order was put in place due to flood risks in the area from the fire’s burn scar. Areas now open include popular sites such as: Battleship Rock East Fork […]
TRAVEL
KRQE News 13

2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Drier#Eastern New Mexico#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe National Forest waiving fees for Public Lands day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – To celebrate National Public lands Day, the Santa Fe National Forest announced it will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites on Saturday, September 24. This year’s theme is “Giving Back Together,” encouraging people to participate in trail restoration, trash clean up and other projects. To go with the theme of trail […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico law enforcement agencies gather for special training

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law Enforcement agencies from across New Mexico gathered at the University of New Mexico Tuesday for a missing or murdered indigenous persons training session. The two-day class is part of the FBI’s initiative to do more to solve these cases. Tuesday’s focus was on collection data and sharing that data using the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three rounds of economic stimulus checks made their way from the state to New Mexicans this summer, a fourth round of deposits will go out to some residents this fall. New Mexico’s low-income households can start applying for a new round of economic relief payments next week, with qualifying households […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
KRQE News 13

How to check if you have unclaimed property or cash in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If property or cash is abandoned in New Mexico, the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department holds it until claimed by the rightful owner. Here’s how to check if you’re entitled to abandoned property. What is abandoned property? In New Mexico, abandoned property can be anything from cash to payroll checks to […]
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

Over 200,000 New Mexico students to be paid back for meals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico will send out over $89 million in P-EBT to cover the cost of summer meals for K-12 students. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) is designed to help families cover food expenses. “The goal of Summer P-EBT is to help provide good nutrition to New Mexico’s children for the months they […]
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state’s vast western coast this weekend.
ALASKA STATE
KRQE News 13

Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant in Texas for smuggling people was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up. On Saturday, Joseph Edward Finch, 46, called 911 and hung up, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to a resident on Boca Chica Boulevard, deputies were waived down by Finch who told authorities he made the call to request a welfare check on his wife.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRQE News 13

Attorney General investigating Huggies diapers over rash concerns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Attorney General has launched an investigation into rashes, potentially caused by Huggies Diapers. The AG’s office says it has heard complaints from parents about everything from mild irritation to serious medical conditions. It comes as a class action lawsuit in California claims chemicals used in the diapers caused adverse reactions. The AG […]
HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Drought in Western US heats up as a Senate campaign issue

RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a midterm campaign season dominated by inflation, abortion and crime, there’s another issue that is becoming more urgent in Western states: drought. The topic of water historically has played little to no role in campaign ads in much of the region, but funding to fight drought is coming up now in door-knocking campaigns and is on the long list of talking points that advocacy groups are using to rally voters in two states with vulnerable Democratic incumbents and looming water cuts: Nevada and Arizona.
NEVADA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy