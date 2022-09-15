Drier and warmer weather to end the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool across the state. Eastern New Mexico is seeing more cloud cover and a couple of sprinkles, that are quickly ending. Today will be drier and slightly warmer across the state. A few isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening in the northeast highlands and southeast plains. The rest of the state will stay dry and mostly sunny.

After today, the weather will stay completely dry across the state until Sunday. Temperatures will only warm a couple of degrees today, but hotter temperatures are expected Friday through the weekend.

