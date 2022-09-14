Read full article on original website
Related
280living.com
Eagles lose heartbreaker at Tuscaloosa County
NORTHPORT — Heartbreaking was the only way Oak Mountain High School could describe it. After leading Tuscaloosa County for most of the game, the Eagles held a slim 31-28 lead in a key Class 7A, Region 3 contest Friday night. But Tuscaloosa County made its way down the field,...
280living.com
Hornets fall to Thompson
CHELSEA -- Thompson High School scored 27 third-quarter points on Friday night in its rout of Chelsea. The Warriors won 48-3 as they extended their winning streak in Class 7A to seven games. Thompson’s A.J. Green took the spotlight as he scored four times. “I thought we played really...
Why the first words a paralyzed 15-year-old athlete said after being taken off a ventilator were ‘Roll Tide’
On November 13, 2013, Ethan Glynn and his family happened to catch the Iron Bowl on TV at their home in Minnesota.
Dabo Swinney Wants Tuscaloosa Inspired Building on Clemson Campus
Clemson University has its own fair share of rich history when it comes their athletics, but football head coach, Dabo Swinney says that the school isn't doing a good job of showing it. Swinney said on his Monday night radio show that a museum should be built on the Clemson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama K commit Conor Talty runs fake punt in for touchdown
Alabama football’s 2023 kicker commit, Conor Talty ran a fake punt in for a touchdown Friday. Talty attends St. Rita High School in Illinois, and he is having a great season from a specialist perspective. The Alabama commit has nailed all four of his field goal attempts with a long of 51 through four games.
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
The Worst Loss in Alabama History Was So Bad Nick Saban Compared it to 9/11
Losing isn't in the dictionaries at the University of Alabama. That's how it goes when your team has won at least 10 games each season since 2008. However, if you ask an Alabama football fan what the worst loss in school history is, there are a few different routes they might go.
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samford University seizure of fraternity house challenged in court
Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter after a hazing incident. It shut down and took over the building without paying the non-profit corporation run by alumni that owned it, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Samford renovated the...
Six Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
Nick Saban-backed boutique hotel The Alamite opens in Tuscaloosa
A boutique hotel backed in part by Alabama Coach Nick Saban is now open in Tuscaloosa. The Alamite, part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, is situated downtown on 6th Street. Boasting 112 guestrooms, the Alamite also has meeting spaces, a fitness center and two restaurants. There’s Forte: Cuts &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Butler Snow Welcomes Sarah E. Rawls in Birmingham Office
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Butler Snow LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah E. Rawls who has joined the firm’s Commercial Litigation group in the Birmingham, Alabama, office. Rawls represents clients in commercial litigation matters and routinely handles cases pending in federal courts, state courts and arbitration tribunals. Prior...
280living.com
Rowland Road Series returns to OMSP
A ride to raise money for Parkinson's Disease will take place at Oak Mountain State Park on Sept. 24. Team Rowland was started in 2017 after Mike Rowland was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Shortly after his diagnosis, his family and an army of supporters quickly rallied around him and got involved with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research by attending the Tour de Fox Blue Ridge bike event in Greenville, South Carolina. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Tour de Fox events, Team Rowland created their own event, the Rowland Road Series, with the goal of ending Parkinson’s Disease together.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
wbrc.com
MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW stands for Marching Purple and White, the Bessemer City High School band. Michael Parks is the band director and he has around 90 members this year.
Bham Now
25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival
The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
uab.edu
ER, urgent care or your doctor? What experts really want you to know
Emergency departments across the state are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. This is part of a growing trend in health care following the height of the COVID pandemic. Determining the right place to receive care when someone is sick can be difficult. Primary care clinics, urgent care and emergency departments offer various resources to treat the sick and injured, all serving as a resource for different levels of illness.
Food Truck Thursday: Chubbfather’s
Chloewinski says that when he was 7-years-old, the lord told him he would be responsible for feeding people and he’s been doing so ever since.
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
Comments / 0