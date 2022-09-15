ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Nightclub for young adults with special needs in Tucson

By Faith Abercrombie
 5 days ago
A new nightclub in Tucson for ages 18 and older encourages anyone with special needs or a disability to join them for a dance party.

Club Zeus only has one requirement for all attendees.

“Everybody leaves feeling like a rockstar,” said Club Zeus creator, Crisann Black.

Black created the once-a-month dance party for young adults with special needs to enjoy food and drinks in a fun and safe environment.

“They come in full glam and they look gorgeous and it’s just incredible to see them and their confidence and it just all shines,” said Black.

Crisann Black is a mother of five kids. She created Club Zeus naming it after her youngest son with autism.

Even though he’s only 4-years-old, she said she thinks about his future often and the need for inclusive spaces for those with a developmental disability.

“He’s my baby and I try to remember that he’s growing and he’s not always going to be a baby,” said Black. “In thinking about his future in regards of therapies or activities that he's involved in, I want to see more activities take place,” she added.

Black said she feels like parents with kids who have special needs often have to explain their behavior to other people.

“I do have to speak on his behalf and explain to people, hey he has a disability, he doesn’t mean any harm. And sometimes we get really great responses where families are like oh you know what that makes total sense lets let them continue to play and then other times families will remove their child and then he’s kind of left alone to deal with it,” said Black.

Club Zeus will hold a dance party on the second Saturday of every month .

Crisann Black

Their next event is on October 8 th at the Upper Level Events Center.

“Being his advocate is one of the greatest things that I can be. Being his mom is amazing, but being there to really defend and support him is probably the best thing,” said Black.

——-
----

Comments / 6

Cindi Patterson
5d ago

You are absolutely amazing for doing this!! I have a grandson that has DMD and I also have three grandchildren that have autism and different spectrum levels. I always worry about what their life will be like always having to feel different and being treated different. This is just such an amazing thing you have done for kids with disabilities!! You give me hope for their futures!! I would really love to meet you sometime!!Thank God for you!!Thank you Cindi P🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰

Reply
2
Heather Mccanless
5d ago

how awesome! I myself have worked with adults and children with special needs. I do remember that armory park used to hold monthly dances for adults with disabilities.

Reply
2
 

