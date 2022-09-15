The third annual Verona Football Golf Outing fundraiser is now open for registration. Verona High School football parents are inviting you to register to play on Friday, October 14, at Hendricks Field in Belleville (teeing off at 11 a.m.) for a fun and exciting day of golf. Your $150 registration includes greens fees, cart, and breakfast, lunch, soft drinks, and not-so-soft-drinks will be made available thanks to participants’ generous donations. We have on-course games and prizes in store, so come join us — it’s all for good fun and you don’t need to be good at it to have a great time!

VERONA, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO