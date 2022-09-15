Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Reboot and Andor arrive, Abbott Elementary returns
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, September 18, to Thursday, September 22. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Reboot (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.) Created by...
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
At the risk of spoiling a secret that was already spoiled by every trailer for House Of The Dragon: The series is about to go through a big time-jump in its next episode, leaping ahead a number of years to continue telling the stories of Westeros’ most miserable families, and while it will be fun to see the horrific old-age makeup on Paddy Considine (the promo for next week’s episode made him look like if Mr. Burns melted), the jump does mean we’ll be losing two actors who are essentially the stars of the show: Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon halftime report: How's the show doing so far?
House Of The Dragon dropped its fifth episode on Sunday night, which means we’re officially halfway through the first season of this Game Of Thrones prequel. (We did it, everybody!) And that means that it’s high time for The A.V. Club to take a step back and see whether the show is delivering and what, if anything, needs work. So let’s get into it.
A.V. Club
Warner Bros. just does not give a crap about its streaming service, huh?
If there’s one thing that distinguishes Warner Bros. Discovery from its various rivals among the big media conglomerates, it’s got to be how sparse a series of fucks the newly merged company seems to give about the concept of streaming. We’ve had plenty of examples of this fucklessness...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Viola Davis responds to "Boycott Woman King" controversy
Over the weekend, despite having no recognizable I.P., franchise connections, or a big fighter jet, The Woman King climbed to the top of the box office with a $19 million opening. It was an unlikely success that may not be as flashy as Avengers: Endgame’s $300 million opening, but it is exciting to have an original action epic at the top of the box office for a change. One doesn’t even need to see another movie before seeing The Woman King.
A.V. Club
Our Don't Worry Darling dossier: What you need to know, watch, and read about the drama and, well, the dramas
Olivia Wilde’s directorial venture Don’t Worry Darling, starring Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and pop superstar Harry Styles, finally opens in theaters on September 23, following months of anticipation, widely dissected trailers, mixed reviews and festival reactions, and loads of behind-the-scenes intrigue. With so much to unpack, it’s understandable if you’re wondering where to start.
A.V. Club
Movie fan Martin Scorsese thinks Pearl represents “a pure, undiluted love for cinema”
There are few things more coveted in our current cinema landscape than Martin Scorsese’s validation. Disagree? Do yourself the disservice of reading up on the reaction to the 79-year-old filmmaker’s disinterest in superhero movies. As we know, many people take Scorsese’s opinion very seriously. So it’s no surprise that when A24 received Scorsese’s sterling review of Ti West’s latest thriller, Pearl, the studio decided to make it an excellent promotional blurb for the movie. Scorsese wrote:
A.V. Club
The next wig thing: Sarah Paulson to star as Gwen Shamblin in The Way Down series
Worrying airline pilots and Emmy hopefuls alike, Sarah Paulson has finally decided on the wig she’ll be wearing for the 2023 television season: late cult leader and large hair aficionado Gwen Shamblin. Per Variety, Paulson will star in a scripted adaptation of HBO’s documentary series about Shamblin and her abusive church, The Way Down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Trina McGee uncovers why Angela didn't show up in the Boy Meets World finale
Included in ABC’s legendary 1990s TGIF lineup of comedies, Boy Meets World has remained fondly remembered by a generation of kids who got to grow up beside their favorite characters. A highlight for many watchers was seeing the evolution of fan-favorite couple Angela and Shawn, played by Trina McGee and Rider Strong. As the two repeatedly broke up and got together, viewers were heartbroken when they didn’t end up together and Angela left for Europe one episode before the series finale.
A.V. Club
Lena Dunham's Catherine Called Birdy is a boisterous, ballsy, medieval delight
For those of you who have given up on Lena Dunham, no one can say you don’t have your reasons. Whether it’s because her groundbreaking HBO series, Girls, ended in 2017, or she’s been suffering through a bout of creative stagnation, Dunham’s spot in the cultural conversation has taken a major hit. The July 2022 theatrical release of Sharp Stick, her first feature directing effort since 2010’s Tiny Furniture, only compounded the worries. But Dunham has taken her oft-articulated concerns about women’s empowerment and self-determination and transported them to 13th-century England in Catherine Called Birdy, a charming, clever, and altogether delicious comeback film that redefines Dunham in a way that just recently seemed unlikely.
A.V. Club
Alison Brie is still skeptical about the Community movie
Lately, the promise of six seasons and a movie from Community has felt closer than ever. Creator Dan Harmon recently said that “Legitimacy is here, conversations, and agreements are happening,” which, while vague, is the most promising update yet. And in a new interview for The Daily Beast’s podcast The Last Laugh, Alison Brie—also partially responsible for keeping the dream alive—promises that “the wheels are turning.”
A.V. Club
Remastered Avatar is "looking better than it ever looked," at least according to James Cameron
If you haven’t seen Avatar in a movie theater, it “kinda means you haven’t seen the film,” at least according to writer-director James Cameron. Not that Cameron is the kind of guy who would throw shade at Blu-ray, Disney+, or your 85-inch flat-screen TV—actually, wait, he probably is that kind of guy. Regardless, the filmmaker now firmly believes that the best way to experience his 2009 sci-fi-fantasy blockbuster is with the newly remastered version of the film arriving in theaters Friday in 3D with 4K high-dynamic range.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon intimacy coordinator explains her job for skeptics like Sean Bean
Having an intimacy coordinator on set is quickly becoming a common sense practice in Hollywood, but the idea to have an intermediary present for scenes involving sex, nudity, and similarly sensitive acts is still quite new. So new, in fact, that some older actors have reacted negatively to the idea, including Game Of Thrones’ Sean Bean, who argued intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of a scene.
A.V. Club
Unfortunately, Woody Allen will release another movie before he retires
Leaving behind a legacy of sexual abuse allegations and a handful of great movies that, well, people don’t feel enthusiastic about watching anymore, Woody Allen is retiring from filmmaking. Investors will have to find a new 80-year-old director who keeps making the same movies about old creeps seducing young women while insisting that their ingénues are “very mature for their age” because Allen’s next will be his 50th and final film. Per Variety, the four-time Oscar winner is currently at work on his last film in France. The movie, entitled Wasp 22, will be entirely shot in French and is akin to Match Point. He called the film “exciting, dramatic and also very sinister.” This must be the first time in decades that someone described Allen’s work as “exciting”—though the “very sinister” part is on brand.
A.V. Club
Turns out that making Titanic does kind of allow James Cameron to do whatever he wants
In an era of cinema where the blockbuster reigns supreme and most movies feel like a capital-e Event, there’s still only one true king of spectacle: James Cameron. He’s released two of the highest-grossing films of all time, and he didn’t need decades of comic book IP and years of cinematic universe building to do it. Sure, the Avatar movies are expensive and the amount of long-gestating sequels can seem baffling at times. But when you have a track record like that, you deserve a blank check–at least, that’s what Cameron himself thinks.
A.V. Club
Sarah Michelle Gellar knew the Cruel Intentions reboot was doomed from day one
Once upon a time, there were several attempts to recapture the magic of Cruel Intentions: a prequel movie (starring Amy Adams, of all people, as Kathryn Merteuil); a third sequel film that moved away from the original characters; a jukebox musical; and an NBC series, one which would have brought Sarah Michelle Gellar back as the conniving Kathryn.
A.V. Club
New Oscars producers open up the possibility of streaming
The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences held a big meeting for its literal thousands of members today, announcing, among other things, the folks who’ll be handling next year’s Oscars broadcast: Veteran Academy Awards director Glenn Weiss, and long-time Tony and Super Bowl producer Ricky Kirshner. The pair will be tasked with making sure that the 2023 show runs smoothly, without any, y’know, incidents marring the production.
Comments / 0