Read full article on original website
Related
Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers consider stepping in
INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s 20 largest hospital systems, including the big four in central Indiana, have been put on notice to rein in their costs or the Indiana legislature may do it for them. The Rand Corporation conducted a series of studies focused on comparing the cost of healthcare among various states. The latest study, […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting agenda.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana in partnership with Midwest states to back hydrogen as clean energy source
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is one of seven Midwestern states teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. “Strong partnerships and collaborations with our neighbors will foster a robust hydrogen ecosystem that...
cbs4indy.com
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans
INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It...
cbs4indy.com
Gasoline use tax continues to fall in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The streak of falling gas prices continues, approaching 100 days. That decrease is also impacting Indiana’s gasoline use tax. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for October. The calculation shows the rate starting September 1 will be 22 cents per gallon, down from 24 cents in September.
cbs4indy.com
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
Comments / 0