Motley Fool
5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September
That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in some attractive yields on high-quality companies. Many of these companies have a long history of growing their dividends.
Motley Fool
Huge Social Security Increase on the Way: 3 Things Every Retiree Should Know
The Social Security Administration will announce the 2023 COLA when September inflation data is available. The COLA is calculated based on the average inflation rate during Q3 compared to the same period in the previous year. The Social Security increase probably won't be as high as earlier predictions but should...
Motley Fool
The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic
The market is expecting another big rate hike from the Fed. August data showed that the Fed still has work to do to rein in inflation.
Motley Fool
Why Coinbase, ApeCoin, and Stellar Made Big Moves Today
What happened. Crypto markets were mixed Tuesday morning,...
Motley Fool
UniFirst Corp
The Company is a provider of workplace uniforms & protective work wear clothing in the United States. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, & sells a wide range of uniforms & protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, aprons. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations.
Motley Fool
Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?
Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience.
Motley Fool
Restaurant Brands International
Read the most recent pitches from players about QSR. Popeyes should help the company outperform over the long term. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in QSR. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
Motley Fool
This Under-the-Radar Chip Stock Is Up 30% in the Last 12 Months. Is It a Buy?
Wolfspeed is a company in transformation after divesting its lighting business last year. Its aim now is to serve high-growth areas like EVs, renewable energy, and mobile networking. While the business is growing fast, the stock is priced at a premium right now.
Motley Fool
Is This Monthly Dividend Stock Worth Buying Today?
A shaky economy and rising rates could pressure the stock near term. But the REIT is poised to continue generating solid investment returns.
Motley Fool
Where Will Roblox Stock Be in 1 Year?
After a year of sluggish revenue growth, management is taking steps to improve user monetization. Changes to the marketplace are designed to lift average spending per user. The company plans to launch 3D ads next year, targeting the growing $12 billion in-game advertising market.
Motley Fool
You Can Shop at Costco Without Becoming a Member. Here's How
Want to try Costco products but not join the club? This could be the solution. Costco is a warehouse club that offers discounts on bulk products. You must be a member to shop at Costco in most circumstances. If a Costco member buys you a Costco Shop Card, you can...
Motley Fool
Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come
Stanley Black & Decker will reward long-term investors. Despite its long track record for dividend growth, 3M stock is out of favor. SJW Group distinguishes itself among other water stock Dividend Kings with its higher forward yield.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
PayPal is figuring out how to become more efficient after a growth spurt. MercadoLibre looks unstoppable as it rolls out more and better products.
Motley Fool
Why Signing Up for Experian Alerts Has Backfired on Me
It was supposed to be a move that protected my finances. Instead, it's caused me needless panic. I signed up for credit alerts in an effort to protect myself from fraud. The alerts I get are so frequent and cryptic that they really aren't helpful. I can admit that I...
Motley Fool
Tori Dunlap Suggests Asking Yourself These 3 Questions Before Buying a Home
While it's great for some, homeownership isn't for everyone. Buying a home is a huge decision that significantly impacts your finances. Money expert Tori Dunlap recently shared her experience of almost buying a home. She suggests asking yourself several questions to determine if homeownership is the right choice for you.
