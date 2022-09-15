Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Opera Presents World Premiere Performances Of ‘This Little Light Of Mine’ About Voting Rights Activist Fannie Lou Hamer Beginning Oct. 28
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Opera (SFO) will present the world premiere of This Little Light of Mine, a new opera about the life of voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer beginning Oct. 28. The one-act opera is composed by Chandler Carter with libretto by Diana Solomon-Glover. Under...
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe
As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
thezoereport.com
Why A Roadtrip To Taos & Santa Fe Should Be On Everyone's Fall Bucket List
“This is not what I expected,” my boyfriend says to me as we wind along a dirt path, surrounded by muddy blue mountains in the distance and a stretch of plateau in the foreground dotted with deep green shrubs and prickly cacti. For those who have never traveled to The Land of Enchantment, you might anticipate a straight forward desert landscape. But not here — in northern New Mexico where Santa Fe and Taos lie, there’s diversity at every turn. Perhaps that’s why painter Georgia O’Keeffe fell in love with this corner of the world. “It’s something that’s in the air — it’s different. The sky is different, the wind is different,” she explained in 1977.
Las Vegas slowly rebuilds clean water supply, but residents worry about long-term future
Residents of the New Mexico city downriver of the biggest fire in state history have been drinking bottled water and eating off paper plates for several months now, an effort to preserve the city’s dwindling clean water supply. This month, a stopgap filtration system installed in nearby Storrie Lake...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico’s St. John’s College Of Santa Fe & Annapolis Breaks Through In National Rankings
SANTA FE — St. John’s College in Santa Fe & Annapolis has recently been recognized as one of the top institutions of higher education in the country by several national publications, including the Princeton Review, U.S. News and World Report, and the Fiske Guide to Colleges. These publications...
santafe.com
The Best Margaritas in Santa Fe
In Santa Fe, every day is Margarita Day (it’s really Feb 22, BTW). What better way to enjoy this classic cocktail than by exploring the Santa Fe Margarita Trail, a cocktail odyssey featuring 45 restaurants and bars? Each unique margarita has been crafted specifically for the trail, so you know you’ll be tasting some of the best margaritas in the world.
ladailypost.com
Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory: Neveah Espinosa
Española – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Neveah Espinosa, a 14-year-old Hispanic female, 5’9” tall, weighing 155 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Espinosa is wearing. She was last seen around...
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
VIDEO: New Mexico State Police flip minivan following hour-long chase
"He almost hit a vehicle head on, just swerved out of the way," one officer is heard saying on lapel video.
Santa Fe police arrested suspected birthday party shooter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested the suspected birthday party shooter. Investigators say they have evidence that 20-year-old Johnathan Romero is the one who opened fire into a large group of people during the celebration on September 11. Five people, including three teenagers, were hurt. Romero was arrested at his […]
New Mexico police arrest Taos man for 8th DWI offense
TAOS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police released information on the arrest of a Taos man for what officials said was his eighth offense of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs. According to the department, a New Mexico State Police officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at […]
losalamosreporter.com
Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran
The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
A Man Who Has Been Accused of Playing a Role in a Las Vegas Woman's Disappearance Takes a Plea Deal
"A man accused of aiding in the 2012 abduction and slaying of teenage mother Cindy Rivera in Las Vegas, N.M., has accepted a plea deal in which he has agreed to provide the location of her remains, the district attorney in San Miguel County announced Wednesday." —Cynthia Miller and Nathan Lederman.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to halt some flood mitigation help in northern NM at end of the month
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers helping northern New Mexico counties grappling with wildfire and flooding disasters for months will be gone from a number of projects by October. Then, it’ll be up to the state, county and other organizations to keep up the work that the Army Corps started....
A New Mexico official who joined the Capitol attacks is barred from politics – but the little-known law behind the removal has some potential pitfalls for democracy
A county court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sept. 6, 2022, became the first in more than 150 years to disqualify a person from public office because they participated in an insurrection.
