Read full article on original website
Related
One dead in Rainsville motorcycle crash
Authorities say one person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle in Rainsville Saturday morning.
southerntorch.com
September 18, 2022
By Marla Jones Managing Editor marla@southerntorch.com FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission met on Tuesday, September 13, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The Commission…. September 18, 2022 by Southern Torch. By Steve Flowers Those of us who served a long time in the...
WAFF
Albertville man leads Deputies on chase after stealing car, faces 9 charges
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Cunty Road 400 in the Lakeview Community. A homeowner saw 53-year-old John Oliver burglarizing an outbuilding and putting property into the victim’s car. Oliver fled the place where he committed the burglary and then stole a car from a neighbor.
weisradio.com
Etowah County Accident Injures Two
Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck, occurring near West End High School in Etowah County on Friday night around 9:45. That accident was listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report as taking place on Highway 278 at the Fairview Cove Road intersection involving a 1991 Chevy – a 2004 GMC Silverado – and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman faces $120K bond, identity theft charges
A Birmingham woman is facing a $120,000 bond after police say she committed identity theft at multiple Decatur banks.
Man killed in Cherokee County tractor-trailer accident
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man early Friday morning. At approximately 4:24 a.m., Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was killed when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The crash occurred on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles […]
Collinsville man killed in tractor-trailer crash
A Collinsville man was killed in a crash Friday morning in Cherokee County.
weisradio.com
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Announces 28 Drug Related Arrests Being Made in Month of August
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Several arrests were made in the month of August on drug related charges. On Friday, July 29th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-59. During the stop, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Jerry Allen Gay (65 of Talladega) was charged with DUI (controlled substance), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stephen L Campbell (30 of Knoxville, Tn) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Promote Prison Contraband 2nd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Cherokee County car crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cedar Bluff man Thursday morning. Charles Grady Sharp, 81, was killed when the 2005 GMC Canyon that he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at approximately 6:35 a.m. Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on […]
27 arrested on drug charges in DeKalb County
27 people were arrested during the month of August in DeKalb County on drug-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.
Woman jumps from stolen car during police chase, Alabama man arrested
An Albertville man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say a woman jumped out of his car during a police chase in Boaz.
ABC 33/40 News
One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase Out of Georgia Enters Cherokee County Saturday Morning
A high-speed chase out of northwest Georgia involving a white Chevy pickup, entered Cherokee County around 7:00am Saturday. The subject driving the vehicle had three felony warrants out for his arrest,. Cherokee County authorities joined the chase, and that suspect led them down County Roads 16, 22, 155 and 472,...
weisradio.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Officers and Cities Following Labor Day Weekend Incident
WEIS Radio has been informed that a lawsuit has now been filed in connection with a recent incident at the Easy Street Bar & Restaurant in Centre. Terry Lee Hawkins, Jr., the plaintiff in the lawsuit, states that he was the victim of excessive force in addition to having his Fourth Amendment rights violated.
Fort Payne man charged with stealing, crashing ambulance dies in Tennessee custody
A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.
1 dead after falling 60 feet at High Falls Park
Emergency crews responded to a fatal fall at High Falls Park on Saturday afternoon.
Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in Thursday crash
A Madison County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in an early morning crash in Madison, according to the department's spokesman Brent Patterson.
wvtm13.com
Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
I Saw Teddy Gentry Smoking (And I have PROOF!)
Teddy Gentry from supergroup "ALABAMA" was busted this week for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Gentry, a 70-year-old, was booked on second degree suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Many years ago, I had the EXTREME PLEASURE of seeing...
Comments / 1