ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
southerntorch.com

September 18, 2022

By Marla Jones Managing Editor marla@southerntorch.com FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission met on Tuesday, September 13, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The Commission…. September 18, 2022 by Southern Torch. By Steve Flowers Those of us who served a long time in the...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Albertville man leads Deputies on chase after stealing car, faces 9 charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Cunty Road 400 in the Lakeview Community. A homeowner saw 53-year-old John Oliver burglarizing an outbuilding and putting property into the victim’s car. Oliver fled the place where he committed the burglary and then stole a car from a neighbor.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Etowah County Accident Injures Two

Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck, occurring near West End High School in Etowah County on Friday night around 9:45. That accident was listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report as taking place on Highway 278 at the Fairview Cove Road intersection involving a 1991 Chevy – a 2004 GMC Silverado – and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Collinsville, AL
City
Fort Payne, AL
City
Crossville, AL
City
Talladega, AL
City
Albertville, AL
County
Dekalb County, AL
City
Knoxville, AL
City
Cullman, AL
Dekalb County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Mentone, AL
City
Boaz, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cherokee County tractor-trailer accident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man early Friday morning. At approximately 4:24 a.m., Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was killed when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned.  The crash occurred on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Announces 28 Drug Related Arrests Being Made in Month of August

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Several arrests were made in the month of August on drug related charges. On Friday, July 29th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-59. During the stop, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Jerry Allen Gay (65 of Talladega) was charged with DUI (controlled substance), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stephen L Campbell (30 of Knoxville, Tn) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Promote Prison Contraband 2nd.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Domestic Violence#Marijuana
CBS 42

Man killed in Cherokee County car crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cedar Bluff man Thursday morning. Charles Grady Sharp, 81, was killed when the 2005 GMC Canyon that he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at approximately 6:35 a.m. Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

I Saw Teddy Gentry Smoking (And I have PROOF!)

Teddy Gentry from supergroup "ALABAMA" was busted this week for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Gentry, a 70-year-old, was booked on second degree suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Many years ago, I had the EXTREME PLEASURE of seeing...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy