San Angelo, TX

Animal Shelter falls under scrutiny; City issues a statement

By Erin Hunter
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The animal shelter recently underwent treatment for a roach infestation but during that time multiple photos circulated on social media showing the conditions of the shelter.

“I mean immediately when you walk in, as anybody will tell you the smell would knock you out, its vicious,” said Director of Cassie’s Place, Michelle Zrubeck.

Zrubeck took a tour of the shelter on August 30thto take pictures of animals to network them out of the shelter but found heinous conditions that she says were not new to her.

“Nothing surprised me in there. What we saw in 2016, 2014 it was the same. Drainage systems that they have had issues with for over a decade. You go to kennels and you’d see that the drain was full and some of that was pouring over into the kennels,” added Zrubeck.

Concerns were then raised by some in the local community at the city council meeting on September 8th. We even received comments from concerned citizens from as far as Pennsylvania saying quote “I’m very disappointed in the way Texas treats their animals.”


Details of kennels, food bowls, towels, beds, and blankets being covered in feces and urine is just the beginning.

“The floors through the halls looked as if they were muddy as if people were coming in and out tracking mud. It hadn’t rained yet in San Angelo, it was feces. Your just asking for cross contamination in those aspects,” said Zrubeck.

Sharon Halfmann, Director of another animal rescue –the Critter Shack also shared what she had witnessed when she was last at the shelter to rescue a kitten that she knew needed help.

“We were told we couldn’t have the kitten, that it was in a stray hold and unavailable to us which made me quite angry. We could not take a large number of dogs but we took one who looked particularly sad and 31 cats including the little grey kitten whos leg needed serious medical attention. It has a broken back leg that was never addressed,” said Halfmann.

With continuous allegations coming out against the shelter, the city has decided to move forward with reducing the number of animals they have to 125 dogs and 50 cats. This new cap will ensure the facility is not overwhelmed and that there is sufficient space available.

Alisa Allen
4d ago

The city shelter has tried to be a no-kill facility. Without the involvement of both San Angelo citizens and city support this will most likely never happen! there will be hundreds of dogs and cats euthanized weekly due to the overpopulation stemming from backyard breeders and unneutered and/or spayed animals. Even though there is an option for low-cost neuter/ spay options, a large share of residents do not take advantage of the services. The animal care of San Angelo from all involved is disgusting and disheartening in the least! People need to stop pointing fingers and instead come up with an acceptable solution! Nothing gets accomplished by pointing fingers.

