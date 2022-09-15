ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Council districts not meeting 10-year goal on affordable housing

AUSTIN, Texas — New data shows Austin is off track on its goal of creating affordable housing. The City of Austin and nonprofit HousingWorks revealed their Strategic Housing Blueprint Scorecard for 2021. It shows where we're at on building 135,000 affordable units by 2028 – a plan adopted by the council five years ago.
Hays County tries to ease traffic for commuters

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — As Hays County grows, so does its traffic. That’s why the Hays County Commissioners Court has delegated up to $2.5 million for a project that could create an alternate route for commuters getting into Austin. Commissioners are hoping to bridge State Highway 45 to...
Pflugerville utility rate increases go into effect next month

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — New utility rates for Pflugerville residents will go into effect on Oct. 1, impacting most users. According to the City, the increased rates cover the cost of maintaining and expanding critical infrastructure, the cost of delivering water to homes, system resiliency and more. Residents with a...
A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#Kvue#Austin City Council
Police seeking suspect in fatal North Austin stabbing

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police responded to the call around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd., which is near the Austin North Target. The victim, identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Victor Hernandez,...
Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: A brief history of Hispanics in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The history of Hispanic Latinos in Central Texas was carved in the soil of the farmlands outside Austin at the beginning of the 20th Century. Most worked as farmhands, many taking the place of Black slaves who had been freed decades before. And even though the ties between Texas and Mexico had existed for centuries, Latinos in Texas were looked down upon and often subjected to violence at the hands of whites.
Suspect arrested in connection with South Austin fires believed to be arson

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested in connection with at least one of the arson incidents that occurred on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. John Adam Henry, 42, was arrested for intentionally setting the fire on 2728 South Congress Ave. that occurred on Sunday morning. Investigators with AFD filed a probable cause affidavit for the charge of "felony 2 arson."
Hispanic Heritage Month: How Todos Juntos helped Yessica Marroquin

AUSTIN, Texas — This Hispanic Heritage Month, KVUE is introducing you to some inspiring people and local change-makers in our community. One El Salvador immigrant who now lives in Austin knows a great deal about persistence and determination. "This place is just amazing," Yessica Marroquin said. "Here at Todos...
