An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
San Marcos organization hosts 'get out the vote' event to decriminalize marijuana
Mano Amiga Action hosted an event to help decriminalize marijuana in San Marcos. KVUE's Natalie Haddad explains.
Austin Council districts not meeting 10-year goal on affordable housing
AUSTIN, Texas — New data shows Austin is off track on its goal of creating affordable housing. The City of Austin and nonprofit HousingWorks revealed their Strategic Housing Blueprint Scorecard for 2021. It shows where we're at on building 135,000 affordable units by 2028 – a plan adopted by the council five years ago.
Travis County Commissioners extend early voting hours, raise election worker pay
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County residents will have a bit more time to vote on two days during the early voting period this November. The Travis County Commissioners Court extended early voting hours at five locations ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The extension means that early voting...
Hays County tries to ease traffic for commuters
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — As Hays County grows, so does its traffic. That’s why the Hays County Commissioners Court has delegated up to $2.5 million for a project that could create an alternate route for commuters getting into Austin. Commissioners are hoping to bridge State Highway 45 to...
Pflugerville utility rate increases go into effect next month
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — New utility rates for Pflugerville residents will go into effect on Oct. 1, impacting most users. According to the City, the increased rates cover the cost of maintaining and expanding critical infrastructure, the cost of delivering water to homes, system resiliency and more. Residents with a...
A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
Travis County deputy involved in deadly Elgin shooting
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Travis County deputy shot and killed a man in Elgin. Neighbors say he was a retired law enforcement officer.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
Domestic violence survivor now spreading awareness after being helped by Hope Alliance in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Stories have power, a power Courtney Petersen once did not have when, back in 2016, someone else had power over her. “There was a time where he just shoved me and pushed me into a door and I cut the back of my head,” said Petersen, a domestic violence survivor. “And that's kind of the first instance that I can remember.”
Police seeking suspect in fatal North Austin stabbing
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police responded to the call around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd., which is near the Austin North Target. The victim, identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Victor Hernandez,...
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter over capacity
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is over capacity. Workers say they have 150 dogs and 100 cats in need of homes.
Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
After increased criticism of LGBTQ community, veterans create organization to keep events peaceful
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — For four months, the two brothers who created the Veterans for Equality organization have been manning Pride-related events. But this weekend in Pflugerville, they faced extremism they've never encountered before. "Our first one was the Protect Trans Kids [rally] at the Capitol," said Gen Peña, cofounder...
Harry Ransom Center honors Robert De Niro with film history archives
Robert De Niro's early career and film hits are on display at the Harry Ransom Center. KVUE's Dominique Newland has more.
Two lanes of I-35 southbound have reopened following closure in both directions from a tractor-trailer fire
AUSTIN, Texas — Two lanes on southbound Interstate 35 near State Highway 45 have reopened following a tractor-trailer fire on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. At around 11:30 a.m., TxDOT tweeted that two lanes of the road have been reopened following a complete shutdown in both...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: A brief history of Hispanics in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The history of Hispanic Latinos in Central Texas was carved in the soil of the farmlands outside Austin at the beginning of the 20th Century. Most worked as farmhands, many taking the place of Black slaves who had been freed decades before. And even though the ties between Texas and Mexico had existed for centuries, Latinos in Texas were looked down upon and often subjected to violence at the hands of whites.
Suspect arrested in connection with South Austin fires believed to be arson
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested in connection with at least one of the arson incidents that occurred on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. John Adam Henry, 42, was arrested for intentionally setting the fire on 2728 South Congress Ave. that occurred on Sunday morning. Investigators with AFD filed a probable cause affidavit for the charge of "felony 2 arson."
Texas Rangers investigating after TCSO deputy shoots suspect in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas — The Texas Rangers are now investigating a shooting in Elgin where one person died on Sept. 17. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the incident started as a call to the Elgin Police Department around 4 p.m. on Bexar Forest Cove. The TCSO assisted with the call.
Families come together for memorial on 1-year anniversary of Ponderosa Pet Resort fire
A year ago, 75 dogs died during a fire at a pet boarding facility in Georgetown. Families gathered for a memorial on Sunday.
Hispanic Heritage Month: How Todos Juntos helped Yessica Marroquin
AUSTIN, Texas — This Hispanic Heritage Month, KVUE is introducing you to some inspiring people and local change-makers in our community. One El Salvador immigrant who now lives in Austin knows a great deal about persistence and determination. "This place is just amazing," Yessica Marroquin said. "Here at Todos...
