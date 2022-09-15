Mary in the Secret Garden (River Muzzie) with the Robin (William Hite). Photo by Sam McRae. “The Secret Garden” blooms for the next week at Los Alamos Little Theatre (LALT). The book on which the play is based is a beloved classic published in 1911 by Frances Hodson Burnet. The book was adapted for the stage by our very own Mimi Adams of Los Alamos, who also directed the play.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO