Kansas City, MO

KC fan makes 'punt cakes' for Chiefs Kingdom

By Lindsay Shively
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
Gheia Turk has loved the Chiefs as long as she can remember, and now she’s pouring her passion for Kansas City’s team right into the batter of her “KC Punt Cakes.”

She started Tasty Bundts , her baking venture, during the pandemic. Turk brings fan orders for her punt cakes right to her tailgate for pickup on game day.

“I’m the ultimate Chiefs fan. It even says that as my occupation on Facebook,” she said. “I started watching football as a little girl with my dad.”

Her ultimate fan resume includes being an avid tailgater who gets to the stadium hours before the game, a member of the Red Coaters and a season ticket holder.

“I have been to all of the home games since 2013,” she said. “It has to say 0:00 for me to leave the game so that way you don’t miss 13 seconds, right? When you come back in 13 seconds, you can’t leave early! So with Mahomes, there’s always hope.”

Thrilled with how her business has already grown, thanks to friends who kept asking her to make her famous family-recipe pound cake, Turk eventually started taking requests on social media.

“I got to thinking about it, and I was like, you know, this could be extra Christmas money for the kids," Turk said.

Turk has since created multiple flavors and says several Chiefs players have tried her cakes.

Preparing for Thursday's home opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the cakes will be appropriately strawberry, made with real red berries, adorned with lemon highlight — red and yellow treats sure to turn Chiefs Kingdom heads while tailgating.

“They’re like, 'How can I have some at the next home game?'” Turk joked.

