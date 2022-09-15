Ed Speleers, Jane Seymour to co-star with Lindsay Lohan in 'Irish Wish'

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Outlander actors Ed Speleers and Alexander Vlahos and The Kominsky Method actress Jane Seymour have joined the ensemble of Lindsay Lohan 's Netflix romantic comedy, Irish Wish .

Ed Speleers is to co-star with Lindsay Lohan in the Netflix rom-com, "Irish Wish." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

"Dream cast," Vlahos tweeted Wednesday, along with a link to a report about the news.

Ayesha Curry from About Last Night and Elizabeth Tan from Emily in Paris will co-star in the movie, which is being directed by Janeen Damian.

"Here comes a lot of Fun!!! Thrilled to be telling a great story with these lovely funny talents. #IrishWish #Netflix @netflixgolden @Ireland," Tan tweeted .

Kirsten Hansen penned the screenplay.

"When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland," a synopsis said.

"Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

Lohan will also be seen in Netflix's Falling for Christmas , which is set for release on Nov. 10.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com