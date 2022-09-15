Auburn's search for a new athletic director coincides with the shaky future of head football coach Bryan Harsin and former program great Charles Barkley has surfaced a potential option. Former AD Allen Greene stepped down in August with five months remaining on his contract and he was responsible for firing Gus Malzahn in favor of hiring Harsin, who is 8-8 overall in two seasons with the Tigers.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO