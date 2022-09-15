Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State Redshirt Tracker: Freshmen command spotlight again at Auburn
Members of a lauded Penn State freshman class faced their biggest spotlight thus far last Saturday at Auburn. Headlined by impact performances on both sides of the ball, they delivered yet again throughout a 41-12 win, further raising expectations for remaining months of 2022 game action. "A great experience for...
Updates: Penn State coaches, players talk Central Michigan game week
Game Week 4 of the 2022 Penn State football season is underway in Happy Valley. Following a Sept. 17 victory at Auburn, where the Nittany Lions prevailed 41-12, a home game awaits at noon Saturday against Central Michigan. As Penn State's final non-conference matchup of this regular season nears, we're...
Penn State pounds Auburn on SEC road trip: game balls, turning points
AUBURN, Ala. — With every stride, Nick Singleton pulled more and more away from the Auburn defense, and Penn State got closer and closer to a resounding route at Jordan-Hare Stadium. A couple hours earlier, the crowd was a sea of orange with veins of white. By this time, it was mostly white shirts, metal bleachers and gray concrete.
247Sports
Charles Barkley downplays candidacy for Auburn's AD job
Auburn's search for a new athletic director coincides with the shaky future of head football coach Bryan Harsin and former program great Charles Barkley has surfaced a potential option. Former AD Allen Greene stepped down in August with five months remaining on his contract and he was responsible for firing Gus Malzahn in favor of hiring Harsin, who is 8-8 overall in two seasons with the Tigers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles Barkley: Auburn 'can't afford me' as AD
Auburn's search for a new athletic director coincides with the shaky future of head football coach Bryan Harsin. Would former men's basketball great Charles Barkley be an outside-the-box option? He down offered a simple response to the concept when asked Monday by AuburnUndercover.com's Nathan King. “They can’t afford me,” Barkley...
Nick Singleton earns shoutout from Saquon Barkley after monster performance in Penn State's win over Auburn
Penn State running back Nick Singleton went off against Auburn, carrying 10 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the 41-12 victory. His 54-yard touchdown scamper to put the No. 22 Nittany Lions up 38-12 was one of many plays that caught the attention of legendary Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0