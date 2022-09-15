ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Charles Barkley downplays candidacy for Auburn's AD job

Auburn's search for a new athletic director coincides with the shaky future of head football coach Bryan Harsin and former program great Charles Barkley has surfaced a potential option. Former AD Allen Greene stepped down in August with five months remaining on his contract and he was responsible for firing Gus Malzahn in favor of hiring Harsin, who is 8-8 overall in two seasons with the Tigers.
Charles Barkley: Auburn 'can't afford me' as AD

Auburn's search for a new athletic director coincides with the shaky future of head football coach Bryan Harsin. Would former men's basketball great Charles Barkley be an outside-the-box option? He down offered a simple response to the concept when asked Monday by AuburnUndercover.com's Nathan King. "They can't afford me," Barkley...
