Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Lola Blu Boutique
BROAD RIPPLE– Summer temps are hanging on, but fall fashion time is just around the corner. Long sleeves, sweaters, boots.. what’s trending this fall? Sherman is getting a look at a boutique in Broad Ripple. For more information on Lola Blu Boutique click here.
Fox 59
Turn clutter into an oasis with Seamless Spaces
INDIANAPOLIS — Co-Owners of Seamless Spaces, Cathy Stein and Jen Coghlan, stopped by the studio to share how to make your space functional and stylish!. To learn more about Seamless Spaces visit SeamlessSpaces.com.
Fox 59
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
Fox 59
Indy Irish Fest returns for 26th year this weekend at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS — The 26th annual Indy Irish Fest takes place this weekend at Garfield Park with live music, food and drinks, bag pipers, Irish dancing, sheep herding, a family area and much more. Celebrate Irish culture, traditions and history this Friday, Sept. 23 from 4:30-10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept....
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Body Bar MD
Are you trying to lose weight? Feeling sluggish or battling mood swings? There could be one reason for all of the above. Sherman was in Carmel with Dr. Christy Watson who says she can help with just one shot! For more information on Body Bar MD, click here.
Fox 59
Inaugural 3-day Oktoberfest coming to new event space in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The inaugural Oktoberfest at The Cradle at Monon 30 is a weekend of German beer and food, live music, contests and even a wiener dog parade. The Cradle is a new outdoor community, event and entertainment space within the mixed-use Monon 30 development on Indy’s north side, where the Monon meets 30th Street.
Fox 59
Homeless puppy was ‘Lucky’ find for man cleaning litter from Indy roads
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog named Lucky stumbled across his person on the side of the road, and vice versa. Ramón Pena, a lead crew member for Interstate Business Solutions, felt a tug on his pant leg while he was working to clean up litter and trash from Indy’s south side. He turned around to find a puppy that appeared to be just a few weeks old. Pretty quickly, Pena knew he wanted to take the dog home.
Fox 59
Summer’s last gasp? A couple chances to reach 90 before a fall blast!
INDIANAPOLIS – Monday comes in as the 6th straight warmer than average day in the city! Luckily, humidity has been on the low end during this stretch and highs have not gone above the mid 80s. While comfortable heat has brought back a taste of summer months, a true summer burst is expected as soon as tomorrow…
Fox 59
MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy Announces ‘Inspo’ coming to Lucas Oil Stadium starting this Sunday
Chef Kelsey Murphy’s ‘Inspo’ is coming to Lucas Oil Stadium this season starting this Sunday, Sept 25th!. Located outside section 132 by the Crown Royal Blue Room, largely in wall space that used to house Gridiron Grill. ‘Inspo’ will offer menu items such as: Cuban Sandwich, Asian...
Fox 59
Maze needs a furever home!
INDIANAPOLIS — Animal Protection League Volunteers Jo Broshar and Makayla Dean stopped by along with Maze. Maze is a one year old Anatolian Shepherd-Bullmastiff mix who is as sweet as she looks!. To learn more about The Animal Protection League visit inapl.org.
Fox 59
Indy singer Alaina Renae performs ‘Loving’ ahead of Classic Cabaret event
INDIANAPOLIS — The talented Alaina Renae, a well-known singer and songwriter in Indy’s music scene, is performing downtown Friday with Jodeci and Bell Biv Devoe. The Classic Cabaret, presented by DJ Geno and Indiana Black Expo, takes place at the Indiana Convention Center downtown from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
Fox 59
Indy Irish Fest Returns
BRVA to host 15th annual Ripple Effect 5K on Thursday, …. Indianapolis Colts to host ‘Beyond the Sidelines’ …. Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Hancock and …. Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond …. Where Is Sherman? Lola Blu Boutique. Police pursuit ends in crash on...
Fox 59
Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for ‘Pets Healing Vets’ organization
A Hamilton County teen who's celebrating his birthday month by raising money for a good cause. 14-year-old Robbie Blackwell helps give back to the Pets Healing Vets program.
Fox 59
Big temperature swings coming, some rain chances
INDIANAPOLIS – After a foggy and warm start, it will be a hot and humid day with temperatures climbing close to 90°. We keep the summer heat before temperatures drop behind a cold front!. Hot & humid Tuesday. For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into...
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this week
Chick-fil-A is coming to town! The newest location of the popular chicken sandwich restaurant in Indiana will have its grand opening this week. if you're in the mood for some delicious Chick-fil-A, then you're in luck because their newest Indiana location just opened its doors.
Fox 59
FOX59 Call to Win: Brown Co. Music Center prize pack
1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and Elevate (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
WISH-TV
Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
Fox 59
Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Hancock and Henry counties
A crash involving a pair of semi trucks closed I-70 eastbound in Henry and Hancock counties. Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Hancock and …. Father of deadly shooting victim becomes youth advocate. Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen …. Beech Grove man sentenced for dual...
Fox 59
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Police say...
MyWabashValley.com
Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
