Martinsville, IN

Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Lola Blu Boutique

BROAD RIPPLE– Summer temps are hanging on, but fall fashion time is just around the corner. Long sleeves, sweaters, boots.. what’s trending this fall? Sherman is getting a look at a boutique in Broad Ripple. For more information on Lola Blu Boutique click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Turn clutter into an oasis with Seamless Spaces

INDIANAPOLIS — Co-Owners of Seamless Spaces, Cathy Stein and Jen Coghlan, stopped by the studio to share how to make your space functional and stylish!. To learn more about Seamless Spaces visit SeamlessSpaces.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago

In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
Martinsville, IN
Martinsville, IN
Fox 59

Indy Irish Fest returns for 26th year this weekend at Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS — The 26th annual Indy Irish Fest takes place this weekend at Garfield Park with live music, food and drinks, bag pipers, Irish dancing, sheep herding, a family area and much more. Celebrate Irish culture, traditions and history this Friday, Sept. 23 from 4:30-10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

LiftOff Creamery is an aviation-themed ice cream shop in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Lynch combined three passions when he launched LiftOff Creamery on the north side of downtown Indy: aviation, ice cream and helping young people prepare for professional success. Lynch is a commercial airline pilot who loves food, travel and giving back to the community through youth organizations....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Homeless puppy was 'Lucky' find for man cleaning litter from Indy roads

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog named Lucky stumbled across his person on the side of the road, and vice versa. Ramón Pena, a lead crew member for Interstate Business Solutions, felt a tug on his pant leg while he was working to clean up litter and trash from Indy’s south side. He turned around to find a puppy that appeared to be just a few weeks old. Pretty quickly, Pena knew he wanted to take the dog home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Maze needs a furever home!

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal Protection League Volunteers Jo Broshar and Makayla Dean stopped by along with Maze. Maze is a one year old Anatolian Shepherd-Bullmastiff mix who is as sweet as she looks!. To learn more about The Animal Protection League visit inapl.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy Irish Fest Returns

BRVA to host 15th annual Ripple Effect 5K on Thursday, …. Indianapolis Colts to host 'Beyond the Sidelines' …. Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Hancock and …. Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond …. Where Is Sherman? Lola Blu Boutique. Police pursuit ends in crash on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Big temperature swings coming, some rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS – After a foggy and warm start, it will be a hot and humid day with temperatures climbing close to 90°. We keep the summer heat before temperatures drop behind a cold front!. Hot & humid Tuesday. For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

FOX59 Call to Win: Brown Co. Music Center prize pack

1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and Elevate (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Hancock and Henry counties

A crash involving a pair of semi trucks closed I-70 eastbound in Henry and Hancock counties. Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Hancock and …. Father of deadly shooting victim becomes youth advocate. Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen …. Beech Grove man sentenced for dual...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community frustrated

On Sunday, police were called to the Kassebaum Building, along Guilford Avenue, for a stabbing just after 2 a.m. Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community …. Search underway for man wanted out of Howard County. Community honors fallen Richmond police K9 officer …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Out-of-the-box ways to approach problem solving

INDIANAPOLIS — Therapist, Speaker & Podcast host, Danielle Ireland stopped by to chat with Jillian and Ryan about how to shift your mindset by finding solutions to everyday problems. To learn more visit DanielleIreland.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old with mother

Construction workers got quite a surprise Tuesday when a toddler was dropped off at their job site near Speedway. Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old …. Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana …. Turning teens from violence. Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen …
SPEEDWAY, IN
Fox 59

Man hit and killed on west side

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis' west side, police confirmed. Community honors fallen Richmond police K9 officer …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 19, 2022. Bark in the Park at Victory Field. Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community …. Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

