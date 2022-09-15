Read full article on original website
Where Is Sherman? Lola Blu Boutique
BROAD RIPPLE– Summer temps are hanging on, but fall fashion time is just around the corner. Long sleeves, sweaters, boots.. what’s trending this fall? Sherman is getting a look at a boutique in Broad Ripple. For more information on Lola Blu Boutique click here.
Turn clutter into an oasis with Seamless Spaces
INDIANAPOLIS — Co-Owners of Seamless Spaces, Cathy Stein and Jen Coghlan, stopped by the studio to share how to make your space functional and stylish!. To learn more about Seamless Spaces visit SeamlessSpaces.com.
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
Weekend-long Oktoberfest coming to new event space in Indy
The Cradle at Monon 30, a new event space on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, is hosting an Oktoberfest Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 with beer, food, live music, contests and even a wiener dog parade. More fun from the show: indynowtv.com.
Indy Irish Fest returns for 26th year this weekend at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS — The 26th annual Indy Irish Fest takes place this weekend at Garfield Park with live music, food and drinks, bag pipers, Irish dancing, sheep herding, a family area and much more. Celebrate Irish culture, traditions and history this Friday, Sept. 23 from 4:30-10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept....
LiftOff Creamery is an aviation-themed ice cream shop in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Lynch combined three passions when he launched LiftOff Creamery on the north side of downtown Indy: aviation, ice cream and helping young people prepare for professional success. Lynch is a commercial airline pilot who loves food, travel and giving back to the community through youth organizations....
Homeless puppy was ‘Lucky’ find for man cleaning litter from Indy roads
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog named Lucky stumbled across his person on the side of the road, and vice versa. Ramón Pena, a lead crew member for Interstate Business Solutions, felt a tug on his pant leg while he was working to clean up litter and trash from Indy’s south side. He turned around to find a puppy that appeared to be just a few weeks old. Pretty quickly, Pena knew he wanted to take the dog home.
Summer’s last gasp? A couple chances to reach 90 before a fall blast!
INDIANAPOLIS – Monday comes in as the 6th straight warmer than average day in the city! Luckily, humidity has been on the low end during this stretch and highs have not gone above the mid 80s. While comfortable heat has brought back a taste of summer months, a true summer burst is expected as soon as tomorrow…
MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy Announces ‘Inspo’ coming to Lucas Oil Stadium starting this Sunday
Chef Kelsey Murphy’s ‘Inspo’ is coming to Lucas Oil Stadium this season starting this Sunday, Sept 25th!. Located outside section 132 by the Crown Royal Blue Room, largely in wall space that used to house Gridiron Grill. ‘Inspo’ will offer menu items such as: Cuban Sandwich, Asian...
Maze needs a furever home!
INDIANAPOLIS — Animal Protection League Volunteers Jo Broshar and Makayla Dean stopped by along with Maze. Maze is a one year old Anatolian Shepherd-Bullmastiff mix who is as sweet as she looks!. To learn more about The Animal Protection League visit inapl.org.
Indy singer Alaina Renae performs ‘Loving’ ahead of Classic Cabaret event
INDIANAPOLIS — The talented Alaina Renae, a well-known singer and songwriter in Indy’s music scene, is performing downtown Friday with Jodeci and Bell Biv Devoe. The Classic Cabaret, presented by DJ Geno and Indiana Black Expo, takes place at the Indiana Convention Center downtown from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
Indy Irish Fest Returns
BRVA to host 15th annual Ripple Effect 5K on Thursday, …. Indianapolis Colts to host ‘Beyond the Sidelines’ …. Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Hancock and …. Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond …. Where Is Sherman? Lola Blu Boutique. Police pursuit ends in crash on...
Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for ‘Pets Healing Vets’ organization
A Hamilton County teen who's celebrating his birthday month by raising money for a good cause. 14-year-old Robbie Blackwell helps give back to the Pets Healing Vets program.
Big temperature swings coming, some rain chances
INDIANAPOLIS – After a foggy and warm start, it will be a hot and humid day with temperatures climbing close to 90°. We keep the summer heat before temperatures drop behind a cold front!. Hot & humid Tuesday. For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into...
FOX59 Call to Win: Brown Co. Music Center prize pack
1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and Elevate (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Hancock and Henry counties
A crash involving a pair of semi trucks closed I-70 eastbound in Henry and Hancock counties. Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Hancock and …. Father of deadly shooting victim becomes youth advocate. Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen …. Beech Grove man sentenced for dual...
Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community frustrated
On Sunday, police were called to the Kassebaum Building, along Guilford Avenue, for a stabbing just after 2 a.m. Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community …. Search underway for man wanted out of Howard County. Community honors fallen Richmond police K9 officer …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing:...
Out-of-the-box ways to approach problem solving
INDIANAPOLIS — Therapist, Speaker & Podcast host, Danielle Ireland stopped by to chat with Jillian and Ryan about how to shift your mindset by finding solutions to everyday problems. To learn more visit DanielleIreland.com.
Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old with mother
Construction workers got quite a surprise Tuesday when a toddler was dropped off at their job site near Speedway. Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old …. Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana …. Turning teens from violence. Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen …
Man hit and killed on west side
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis' west side, police confirmed. Community honors fallen Richmond police K9 officer …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 19, 2022. Bark in the Park at Victory Field. Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community …. Marion...
