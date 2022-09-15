These women were mothers, sisters, daughters, neighbors; all whose lives were cut short by a senseless act of violence. For too long, Detroit has been characterized as a site of economic collapse, desolation, and crime. It's hard to reimagine our city when our communities are grieving and the news cycle repeats stories of despair. Yet, I have always known that the people of Detroit are resilient and the love for our incredible city will help us recover from any devastation.

