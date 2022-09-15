Read full article on original website
Detroit News
2 bike riders hurt in crashes minutes apart in Warren, police say
Warren police are investigating two crashes reported minutes apart Tuesday afternoon that left two people hurt. In one incident reported around 4:15, an investigation found a white SUV was traveling south on Ryan near Eight Mile when it made an improper turn, striking a 61-year-old bicyclist trying to cross the road, the department said in a statement.
Detroit News
Man accused of driving drunk, sparking crash in Eastpointe charged
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegedly driving drunk, sending another car into an Eastpointe gas pump and its driver to the hospital, police said Monday. Dalton Ray Leforce was arrested shortly after the incident Wednesday, investigators said in a statement. Police said the Sterling Heights resident...
Detroit News
Suspected drunken driver hits MSP patrol car in Washtenaw County
A Michigan State Police trooper was injured early Monday after a suspected drunken driver struck his patrol car in Washtenaw County, authorities said. The trooper from the MSP Brighton post was investigating a crash involving a motorist believed to have been operating while intoxicated at around 1:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, the agency said in a statement.
Detroit News
Jury acquits Detroit man charged with killing baby girl in 2020
Detroit — A jury acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a baby girl he was caring for, according to prosecutors. Dwan Dudley, 27, was caring for the 7-month-old baby at the time of her February 2020 death, prosecutors said when charges were filed that year. Dudley was an acquaintance of the baby's mother.
Detroit News
Oakland County Prosecutor's Office launches commission on gun violence
Pontiac — When asked why she was announcing a commission of local and national experts to investigate and recommend solutions to address gun violence in the county, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald listed off four of her reasons at a Monday news conference. "Hana, Madisyn, Tate and Justin," said...
Detroit News
Body of missing 27-year-old Taylor man found in wooded area
A Taylor man who went missing Sept. 5 was found dead Thursday in a wooded area near Goddard and Allen roads, according to Taylor police. Kyle Laski, 27, was last seen on around 9 p.m. Sept. 5 riding his bicycle. At the time of his reported disappearance, police said Laski may have been experiencing a “mental health crisis" and been "in need of assistance."
Detroit News
Attorney General's office to handle prosecution of exonerated man on new charges
Detroit — The Michigan Attorney General's Office will handle an assault, robbery and domestic violence case at the request of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who recused her office because it helped overturn the 40-year-old defendant's murder conviction four years ago. Aaron Salter faces charges of armed robbery, unlawful...
Detroit News
Rochester Hills' Stoney Creek High clear of threats, officials say
Rochester Hills — Claims of a weapon on campus, which sparked a lockdown and a search of Stoney Creek High School, were determined to be "unfounded," officials said Tuesday. The school was placed in lockdown at 11:48 a.m., the school tweeted. The principal did so after "a student told...
Detroit News
Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal
Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
Detroit News
Dish and Design night offers 'Cozy Comfort' with fall decor, cider, doughnuts and dumplings
Just days away from the autumn equinox, Detroit News Homestyle readers gathered at the Great Lakes Culinary Center Tuesday for an evening celebrating the warmth and comfort of fall. Presented by Busch's Fine Food Market, Homestyle's Dish and Design's third installment for the year, "Cozy Comfort," featured short demos from...
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
Detroit News
Santiago-Romero: Detroiters deserve safety, not surveillance
These women were mothers, sisters, daughters, neighbors; all whose lives were cut short by a senseless act of violence. For too long, Detroit has been characterized as a site of economic collapse, desolation, and crime. It's hard to reimagine our city when our communities are grieving and the news cycle repeats stories of despair. Yet, I have always known that the people of Detroit are resilient and the love for our incredible city will help us recover from any devastation.
Detroit News
To woo tenants, owners fix up landmark Detroit skyscrapers
Detroit — One recent weekday, Dale Milliman was focused on a base column in need of repair on the north side of the Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit. Milliman showed how he would fix it, taking remnants of the column, reassembling the pieces before filling in the gaps, welding and painting. The repair will keep water out and make the column more visually appealing, he said.
Detroit News
LeDuff: Nessel's bungling cheats Flint of justice
If incompetence were a crime, Attorney General Dana Nessel would be in prison for her handling of Flint. You remember Flint? Thousands poisoned. An untold number dead. All because a grubby group of politicos and lawyers wanted to make money on a new and totally unnecessary water utility. The outrage...
Detroit News
Detroit sues Census Bureau, accuses feds of undercounting minorities
Detroit — The city of Detroit filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the U.S. Census Bureau and Commerce Department, accusing officials of undercounting residents, particularly Black and Hispanic citizens. The lawsuit is the latest attempt to challenge Census results that are used to draw congressional districts, determine how many...
Detroit News
Eastern Michigan basketball's Emoni Bates suspended as he faces gun charges
Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni James-Wayne Bates, a one-time five-star recruit, is facing gun charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night in Washtenaw County. Bates, 18, faces two felony charges in Washtenaw County's 14A-1 District Court, online court records show. One charge...
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 5
Here are new high school football rankings for Week 5 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 4. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (4-0) — defeated Wayne Memorial,...
Detroit News
Dumas: Half of Detroiters illiterate? We need action
The New York Times recently did an exhaustive report on education — what it’s for, what it costs, and the myriad issues that continue to prevent it from working in America as it should. The basis of an effective education is literacy. In Michigan, we’ve long argued over the illiteracy rate, which for years has been cited at 20% for the state and nearly 50% for Detroit.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit boys soccer: Three teams, three individuals to watch this season
Here are three teams and three individuals to watch for this season in boys soccer:. Berkley consistently comes up when people talk about the top high school soccer teams in the state. Regardless of the amount of roster turnover it experiences each year, Berkley's consistency in success is just a...
