Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Lady Gaga Ends Miami Show Early Due to Lightning Storm: "It Was Better to Keep You Safe"
An unpredictable lightning storm forced Lady Gaga to stop a concert on her Chromatica Ball tour on Sept. 17, ending her show with six songs still to go. "I'm sorry that we can't finish, but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger," she said to fans at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. "So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show. Please go home."
Meet NewJeans: HYBE’s Global Breakout Girl Group Where ‘Everything Was Riding on Secrecy’
One month ago, something strange happened in the K-pop world: A girl group surprise-dropped their first music video on YouTube with zero hype, news or previously released information. Surprise releases aren’t new to the global music industry, with most artists preferring later announcements to hype up album streams nowadays, but NewJeans created something remarkable in their unexpected and unorthodox drop in the K-pop business, where expert planning and precise rollouts are cornerstones. Korean companies utilize a proven method of announcing albums, releasing pre-order information, and teasing material from the photo shoots, videos and songs before revealing everything all on D-Day to maximize immediate...
Margot Robbie Says She Was “Mortified” by Leaked “Barbie” Photos
Life in plastic isn't totally fantastic according to Margot Robbie, who explained how embarrassed she was after photos from Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" movie leaked online. The photos included a snapshot of Robbie and her co-star Ryan Gosling in vibrant, '80s-inspired roller skating outfits, which Jimmy Fallon pulled up during her appearance on "The Tonight Show." Paparazzi apparently snagged pictures of these prismacolor costumes while the two were filming in Los Angeles, and they quickly took the internet by storm. "I can't tell you how mortified we were," Robbie told Fallon. "We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life."
John Boyega Reveals His Dating Criteria, Says He Only Dates Black Women
John Boyega has reached Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his many appearances as a former stormtrooper in Star Wars and his new role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King." But as he explained in an interview with GQ, he has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and now that he's 30, he's trying to be more honest and open with the people he sees. "I only date Black," he established right away. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"
"Love Is Blind"'s Shake Addresses His "After the Altar" Absence: "Want Nothing to Do With Them"
"Love Is Blind: After the Altar" returned on Sept. 16 to gather all our favorite season two castmates for an epic reunion. However, one face was noticeably absent from the three-part special: Shake Chatterjee. During part one of the reunion, Chatterjee's name is brought up while his costars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are planning the group's surprise getaway weekend — ironically to acknowledge that they didn't reach out to invite him yet. "If he's going, I'm not going," Thompson says during "After the Altar."
Daniela Nieves Is the Main Character in Her Own Life and in "Vampire Academy"
"Sometimes I just want to sit back and watch a girl be a princess," actress Daniela Nieves tells POPSUGAR. She's starring in Peacock's new "Vampire Academy," based on the YA international bestsellers and from the creative mind behind CW's hit vampire franchise. The show follows two best friends, Sisi Stringer's Rose as the badass fighter/guardian and Nieves's reluctant Princess Lissa. She gets thrown into vampire politics when her family dies in a car crash and she becomes head of her royal household.
Millie Bobby Brown Helps Mariah Carey Re-Create the "Honey" Music Video's Opening Scene
The D.U.N.C.E. agents have gotten a whole lot younger since 1995. On Saturday, Mariah Carey re-created the classic opening scene of her "Honey" music video on TikTok — with a little help from a certain resident of Hawkins, IN. In the video, which the Grammy winner also posted on her Instagram, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown joins in the fun as the D.U.N.C.E. agent who has no idea Carey's Agent M is making fun of their hair.
Vanessa Hudgens Goes Full-Blown Y2K in a Bandeau Top and Baggy Pants
Vanessa Hudgens hit a post-fashion week event in New York City with her friend and former co-star, Ashley Benson. The two actresses coordinated their monochromatic, Y2K-inspired outfits — Benson chose a Dundas mini dress with a lengthy slit, while Hudgens went for a Sporty Spice vibe in a black bandeau top and high-waisted ruched skirt. To complete the look, Hudgens paired a gold pendant necklace and chunky platform boots with the all-black ensemble.
Julia Roberts Has a Low-Key Family, and She Likes It That Way
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are two extremely private people, despite their level of fame. The couple has three kids — including twins — but Roberts rarely shares photos of them on Instagram. Instead, her Instagram is reserved for work and the causes she cares about. Danny, on the other hand, mostly uses his for work as well, but you'll see a couple pictures of the kids sprinkled throughout. This family mostly keeps to themselves, and Roberts does her best to shield her kids from the public eye, something she's spoken about a few times. In fact, her kids barely knew she was famous until just a few years ago! Ahead, get to know Roberts and Danny's three kids a little bit better.
Adam Levine Denies Affair With Model but Says He "Crossed the Line"
Image Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Beloved Benefit. Adam Levine is addressing recent claims that he had an affair and denying the cheating allegations while taking responsibility for actions that he says "crossed the line." The allegations surfaced shortly after Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, confirmed that they are expecting their third child together.
Laura Harrier Announces "Simple and Sweet" Paris Engagement
Laura Harrier is officially engaged! On Sept. 20, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star announced that she and her partner, Sam Jarou, are set to marry after dating for almost three years. "Yeah. We did get engaged recently, which I'm very excited about," Harrier confirmed in her recent Cosmo cover story, in which she also spoke about self-care, mental health, and the importance of Black women in the film industry.
Becky G Transforms Her Hair For Fall With Wispy "Birkin" Bangs
It feels like everyone is getting bangs lately: Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway, Hilary Duff, and now Becky G, too. The singer, who's currently in Spain, shared a few snapshots on her Instagram Story on Sept. 20 that put the new haircut on full display. Seated in the backseat of a...
The "Don't Worry Darling" Cast Reunites at NYC Premiere
As "Don't Worry Darling" creeps towards its theatrical debut this Friday, the hype surrounding the film has only continued to amp up. On Monday, the cast reunited for a photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York, though stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were noticeably absent. While Pugh and Pine's presences were missed, they both appeared via video message, with Pugh saying she was "working halfway around the world" and Pine was booked and busy in Los Angeles.
Ashley Benson's Cutout Dress Is Held Together by a Single Chain
Ashley Benson and longtime friend Vanessa Hudgens dressed in coordinating all-black outfits on Sept. 18 for an event celebrating their partnership with Thomas Ashbourne craft spirits in New York City. Benson's look was a particular standout — the "Pretty Little Liars" alum stunned in an asymmetrical Dundas minidress with one long sleeve, a slit that reached up to her hip, and a side-to-back cutout held together by a single crisscrossed gold chain. The design showed off several of the tattoos from her expansive collection.
J Lo Pulls Off a Bridal-White Suit and 6-Inch Platforms
To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Jennifer Lopez attended Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" chat to speak alongside her peers at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17. The multihyphenate star, who is fresh off her second honeymoon to Lake Como, Italy, styled an ivory Fendi three-piece pantsuit with towering Valentino Tan-Go platforms, making for a sultry and sophisticated look that is definitely in her wheelhouse.
