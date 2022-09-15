Orlando, Fla. - People in Puerto Rico are facing massive flooding, and strong winds as Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc on the island. Videos from Puerto Rico show catastrophic flooding and strong winds as people who are living there are facing life-threatening rainfall and dangerous mudslides. The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Fiona could bring up to 30 inches of rain to the eastern and southern parts of the island.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO