Orlando Weather Forecast: Rain chances continue Monday
Today's high: 90 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Rain: 70% chance PM Storms. Main weather concerns: The soggy pattern continues with plenty of tropical moisture across Florida for now. Highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today. Showers and storms return-mainly after 2pm for most locations. The main storm threats include heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and plenty of lightning strikes. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.
Hurricane Fiona to impact Florida ocean swell, rip currents
As Hurricane Fiona intensifies to a major hurricane over the open ocean, its strengthening winds will push water up against the East Coast. This will result in dangerously high surf for our beaches this week.
Fiona strengthens into major Cat 3 hurricane; Tropical Depression Eight, and other system being monitored
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fiona has strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane – the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The hurricane barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday after stomping on the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Authorities said at least 1,300 people and some 250 pets remain in shelters across Puerto Rico.
'Bad memories of Maria': Hurricane Fiona brings catastrophic flooding to powerless Puerto Rico
Orlando, Fla. - People in Puerto Rico are facing massive flooding, and strong winds as Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc on the island. Videos from Puerto Rico show catastrophic flooding and strong winds as people who are living there are facing life-threatening rainfall and dangerous mudslides. The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Fiona could bring up to 30 inches of rain to the eastern and southern parts of the island.
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize. According to K9 MC of Winter Park, a local motorcycle philanthropic group, the child celebrated his 12th birthday...
Inside look: Orlando International Airport's Terminal C welcomes first travelers on Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport is opening its brand new, multi-billion dollar expansion Terminal C on Tuesday which will be home to nearly a dozen airlines as well as a ton of stores and restaurants. Visitors to the new terminal may want to wear sunscreen, shades and a floppy...
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
A sneak peek at Legoland's Halloween Brick-or-Treat event
You step on them all over the house, so why not go play with them for Halloween? Brick or Treat at Legoland Florida is back, and as Good Day Orlando's David Martin reports, it's the biggest one yet!
Migrants DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard were 'homeless,' 'hungry' before flight to island: FL officials
Texas sheriff investigating flights of migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. DeSantis. A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio.
Club worker shot in downtown Orlando shooting wants more security: 'Stuff like this should not be happening'
Orlando, Fla. - Waleed Attia was working at a club in downtown Orlando over the weekend when he found himself caught in the crossfire of a shooting. It comes more than a month after seven people were hurt in a shooting in Orlando's entertainment district. Attia said he was checking...
WATCH: Semi truck crashes into Florida toll booth, loses axle
A semi truck crashed into a toll booth in southwestern Florida on Monday, according to a tweet from Florida Highway Patrol. Video showed the aftermath of the crash, including what appeared to be a wheel axle separated from the truck.
DeSantis says he can't confirm Florida is paying nearly $1M for more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis said he could not confirm that Florida was funding another flight for migrants in Texas, possibly to be relocated to other states. However, he defended the state funding of two flights that took Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in the week prior.
Artemis I Mission: Teams to perform test to moon rocket to confirm repairs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - NASA is preparing another attempt to launch the Artemis I rocket to the moon later this month after it was scrubbed twice due to hydrogen leaks and other technological issues. On Wednesday, the space agency said teams will test adding super-cooled fuel to the rocket to...
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
Orlando City's Tesho Akindele working to fix, support housing issues in Orlando
Tesho Akindele is known for scoring goals when he's on the field playing for Orlando City. Away from the game, however, Akindele is passionate about city issues, such as Orlando's affordable housing crisis.
Winter Park firefighters battle large house fire
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Firefighters in Winter Park battled a large residential fire late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Winter Park Fire Rescue received reports of a house fire off of Chapman Circle, near Glenridge Way. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire coming from the garage. There were no reports of injuries; however smoke could still be detected in the area.
Baby dolphin rescued from crab trap in Clearwater Beach now doing well at SeaWorld Orlando
A baby dolphin that was found tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach is doing well at SeaWorld Orlando's rehabilitation team. The dolphin was in critical condition after it was found in July near Pier 60.
Driver injured after slamming into back of school bus in Daytona Beach, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A driver was injured on Tuesday morning after fire officials say the person crashed into the back of a school bus in Daytona Beach. The Daytona Beach Fire Department says this happened just after 7 a.m. near 3554 West International Speedway Blvd. According to officials, the car struck the rear end of a school bus while it was stopped to load passengers headed to Champion Elementary School.
WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police...
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25
The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20. South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
