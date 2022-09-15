ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Rain chances continue Monday

Today's high: 90 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Rain: 70% chance PM Storms. Main weather concerns: The soggy pattern continues with plenty of tropical moisture across Florida for now. Highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today. Showers and storms return-mainly after 2pm for most locations. The main storm threats include heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and plenty of lightning strikes. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.
fox35orlando.com

Fiona strengthens into major Cat 3 hurricane; Tropical Depression Eight, and other system being monitored

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fiona has strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane – the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The hurricane barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday after stomping on the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Authorities said at least 1,300 people and some 250 pets remain in shelters across Puerto Rico.
fox35orlando.com

'Bad memories of Maria': Hurricane Fiona brings catastrophic flooding to powerless Puerto Rico

Orlando, Fla. - People in Puerto Rico are facing massive flooding, and strong winds as Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc on the island. Videos from Puerto Rico show catastrophic flooding and strong winds as people who are living there are facing life-threatening rainfall and dangerous mudslides. The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Fiona could bring up to 30 inches of rain to the eastern and southern parts of the island.
Orlando, FL
fox35orlando.com

Migrants DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard were 'homeless,' 'hungry' before flight to island: FL officials

Texas sheriff investigating flights of migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. DeSantis. A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio.
fox35orlando.com

Winter Park firefighters battle large house fire

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Firefighters in Winter Park battled a large residential fire late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Winter Park Fire Rescue received reports of a house fire off of Chapman Circle, near Glenridge Way. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire coming from the garage. There were no reports of injuries; however smoke could still be detected in the area.
fox35orlando.com

Driver injured after slamming into back of school bus in Daytona Beach, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A driver was injured on Tuesday morning after fire officials say the person crashed into the back of a school bus in Daytona Beach. The Daytona Beach Fire Department says this happened just after 7 a.m. near 3554 West International Speedway Blvd. According to officials, the car struck the rear end of a school bus while it was stopped to load passengers headed to Champion Elementary School.
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police...
fox35orlando.com

Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25

The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20. South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
