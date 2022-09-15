Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Woman stole vehicle from CarMax in test drive: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a woman that stole a vehicle from a CarMax in Bakersfield on Sept. 5. Around 6:37 p.m. at CarMax, located at 6801 Colony Street, a woman used a stolen California's driver's license to test drive a vehicle, but never returned, said BPD.
Bakersfield Now
Arrest made in Cherry Street deadly shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:52 p.m.) Mills appeared in court today but his arraignment was postponed for continuance by the defense. He's due in court Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. He is being held without bail. --- The Bakersfield Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in...
Bakersfield Now
Motorcyclist killed in Southwest Bakersfield crash
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A motorcyclist is dead after running a red light in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said on Saturday, Sept. 17, at around 8:50 p.m., officers were called to Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road about a car crash. When they arrived, they found...
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested for grand theft in Lost Hills
Lost Hills, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after stealing 150 feet of copper wire from a water pump, causing $15,000 in damages. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said on September 9, a local farming company in Lost Hills reported one of their water pumps was damaged, and stripped of copper wire.
Bakersfield Now
Probation search reveals drugs, loaded handgun and cash in man's home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Probation Department seized numerous drugs, a loaded handgun and cash after a search of a home in northeast Bakersfield. On Sept. 14. Officers with Kern County Probation Department's Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) conducted a home call in the 3600 block of Dana Street. Upon arrival, officers contacted Jose Vierra, 24, who was on active PRCS.
Bakersfield Now
2 bodies identified in apparent murder-suicide along Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified two bodies found along Taft Highway in an apparent murder-suicide from Sept. 9. Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, of Bakersfield and Edgar Tomez, 32, of Bakersfield, were found dead inside a home in the 16000 block of Taft Highway.
Bakersfield Now
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Shafter
SHAFTER, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Authorities identified a bicyclist that was struck and killed by vehicle on Highway 43 in Shafter on Sept. 12. Francisco Saldivar, 44, of Shafter was riding a bicycle around 2 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 43, north of Cherry Street. He died at the scene, said the coroner.
Bakersfield Now
Cal City man killed in motorcycle crash: Coroner
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 40-year-old man was identified in a motorcycle crash on Highway 14 early Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., Luciano Torres III, of California City was struck by a vehicle on Highway 14, just south of Highway 58 in Mojave, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Bakersfield Now
Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
Bakersfield Now
Road closure on Route 99 northbound starting September 19
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed nightly from Monday, Sept. 19 through Sept. 23. The closure will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. According to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP) closure is needed for...
Bakersfield Now
CHP Bakersfield support son of fallen officer by attending first baseball game
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield attended the son of a fallen officer by attending his first baseball game on Sunday. CHP posted on their social media pages about it with a caption," CHP Family. Today, @chpbakersfield attended Nolan Merritt’s first baseball game of the season. Just over a year ago, we lost Nolan’s father, CHP Officer Scott Merritt, and we were proud to be there today to support our CHP family."
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fair prepares for opening day with safety a priority
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The annual Kern County Fair opens tomorrow, September 21 and runs through October 2. This year's fair will feel more like a pre-pandemic fair thereafter having to follow COVID-19 protocols. This year safety will be the priority to keep the 12 days family friendly. The...
Bakersfield Now
Former Bakersfield DMV employee pleads guilty to accepting bribes for licenses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A former California Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Bakersfield pleaded guilty Monday to illegally producing commercial driver's licenses in exchange for bribes, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court records, from Jan. 2015 to through August 2016, Ulises Pena, 39, arranged...
Bakersfield Now
Houchin Community Blood Bank: Pint for a Pass returns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — How would you like two free passes to this year's Kern County Fair?. All you have to do is donate blood, plasma, or platelets at any Houchin Community Blood Bank or mobile blood drive locations in Kern County. All donations help folks in Kern County...
Bakersfield Now
Over 2,500 SoCal Edison customers without power near Golden Hills after crash
Golden Hills, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — SoCal Edison reports that 2,595 customers near Golden Hills are without power following a vehicle crash into a power pole on Highline Road in Tehachapi. Customers also affected are in parts west of Golden Hills. Crews are working to repair power. To search if...
Bakersfield Now
FIELD facility receives large fund
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Tuesday, local leaders along with District 23 Assembly Member, Rudy Salas gathered together to celebrate a major fund awarded to the Farmworkers Institute of Education and Leadership Development Facility also known as FIELD. The $8 million dollar award is funded through the state of...
Bakersfield Now
Teacher shortage impacts Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The entire state of California is feeling the impacts of a teacher shortage. "There is still a lot of openings and scrambling to find teachers at the end. There is definitely still a teachers shortage," said Tania Schalbug, the coordinator of the Teacher Development Program for the Kern County Superintendent of School's Office.
Bakersfield Now
National Voter Registration Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —Midterms are approaching fast for many Americans but the question is are you registered to vote?. The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day, and our very own Cedric Hood spoke with Kern County Elections Office about why people should register now instead of waiting.
Bakersfield Now
Dignity Health Bakersfield hosts free flu vaccine clinics, next one is Sept. 21
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu causes 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually. But you don't have to be a part of that statistic. It's why Dignity Health of Bakersfield is hosting a drive-through flu clinic, all at no cost to...
Bakersfield Now
California Aeronautical University partners with SkyWest Airlines
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Aeronautical University announced that it is partnering with SkyWest Airlines. In a statement released by the university, the new partnership will allow students to access SkyWest's Pilot Pathway Program and qualify for elite access to partnership benefits. According to SkyWest Airlines, eligible CAU...
