Warren remains out of office as judge denies preliminary injunction in lawsuit against DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren will remain out of office for the foreseeable future after a judge denied a motion for a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis that alleges Warren's First Amendment rights were violated. The judge also denied a...
DeSantis proposes $1.1B family-focused tax relief for 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday a portion of his tax relief proposal would provide $1.1 billion in tax relief for families if passed by the Legislature in the upcoming session. During a news conference in Bradenton, DeSantis explained an expansion of the annual Back to...
National Voter Registration Day is on Tuesday: Here's how you can register to vote in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on Sept. 20 this year and also serves as a reminder for people across the country to either check their registration status or register to vote. For those who want to register to vote, the process is easy and simple.
St. Pete city leaders meet with developers to discuss Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg city officials met with potential developers Wednesday as talks over the redevelopment of 86 acres of land surrounding Tropicana Field and the city's Historic Gas Plant District continue. City officials discussed the needs of the city, the history of the area and goals...
Up to Speed: Detours for 4th Street Bridge continue as construction is underway
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Getting to and from the Howard Frankland bridge for drivers in Pinellas County is taking more time for some as crews are removing and replacing the 4th Street Bridge. The popular entrance to Interstate 275 will be under construction for the next two years. The...
Tentative budget for St. Pete receives criticism from speakers at council meeting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Public comment at Thursday’s St. Petersburg City Council meeting revealed the tentative budget for 2023 was not well received by some community members. “This budget is a complete disgrace,” one speaker said. Here’s how the city plans to allocate funding. Property and...
Pinellas County Commission to consider beach smoking ban
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It could soon be against the law to smoke cigarettes on Pinellas County beaches. The Pinellas County Commission on Thursday began discussions on what an ordinance change would look like for the county's three beaches: Fort DeSoto, Sand Key and Fred Howard. If enacted, the...
Tampa airport to conduct mass casualty exercise Wednesday
TAMPA, Fla. — Flyers traveling through Tampa International Airport Wednesday may see an influx of law enforcement while the airport completes a mass casualty exercise. From 8 a.m. until noon, the airport will conduct its FAA-required triennial mass casualty exercise also called "Operation Pelican Down," Tampa International Airport said in a news release. The training simulates a commercial plane event involving a fuel fire and multiple injuries and fatalities.
Puerto Ricans in Tampa Bay region rally to help friends, family impacted by Hurricane Fiona
TAMPA, Fla. — As heavy wind and rain battered Puerto Rico, the island was once again victim to a storm's wrath. "It's like a lion roaring at your window nonstop," Angel Matos said. He and his family waited out the storm in Peñuelas, not expecting the impact to be...
Florida pays another $950K to aviation company that flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
BRADENTON, Fla. — Just days after two planes carrying migrants arrived at Martha's Vineyard at Gov. Ron DeSantis' direction, state records show another payment has been made to the same Oregon-based aviation company. The governor's office has not confirmed whether the funds will be used for additional flights out...
Portion of Bayshore Boulevard SB lanes to close until Thursday evening
TAMPA, Fla. — For all of the commuters who drive along Bayshore Boulevard in downtown Tampa to get from point A to point B, you may run into a bit of a road bump these next two days. At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the outside southbound lane on Bayshore Boulevard...
Local firefighters pack bags full of items designed to save babies' lives during sleep
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Rather than responding to tragedy, firefighters in St. Petersburg are trying to prevent it. On Tuesday, 14 firefighters packed bags with items to help babies sleep safely. There are onesies that say "this side up" which helps remind parents that sleeping on their back is best.
Construction worker killed at Port Tampa Bay after concrete slab falls onto him
TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker died from his injuries after an estimated 3,000-pound concrete slab landed on top of him Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The incident happened just before 6:45 a.m. at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. It's...
St. Pete man dies in Nebraska skydiving accident
CRETE, Neb. — A St. Petersburg man has died as a result of a skydiving accident in Nebraska, according to local law enforcement. The Crete Police Department said 34-year-old William Seale of St. Pete died following a "tandem" jump with an experienced parachutist. It happened on Sept. 15 at the Crete Airport.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office annual run raises $20k for at-risk youth
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — More than 600 runners and local law enforcement officers laced up their sneakers and hit the road to raise money for children in Hillsborough County. Sheriff Chad Chronister’s Ultimate Run kicked off Saturday morning outside Temple Terrace Elementary School. Formerly known as the Ranch...
Family of 21-year-old man critically injured in St. Pete attempted road rage murder clinging onto faith
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash that could've turned deadly has a family praying their loved one will survive. "He has significant injuries, by all means he should be dead by now. He is not," Shannon Turner said. She's the mother of the 21-year-old man who is in a...
Mistrial declared in case of woman charged with client's abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a former Florida guardian accused of causing the death of an elderly man in May 2019. The judge issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked since deliberating in the case charging Rebecca Fierle with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person, 75-year-old Steven Stryker.
FHP: Tanker truck overturns after driver loses control in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A tanker truck overturned Sunday after the driver lost control of the vehicle on US 41 at Madison Avenue in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency reports the truck was going southbound on US 41 and "failed to negotiate a left turn...
University of Tampa student shot, killed remembered by family
TAMPA, Fla. — The family of a University of Tampa student mourns the loss of his death. Carson Senfield was shot and killed over the weekend when the college sophomore tried getting into a car. The man inside told Tampa Police he feared for his life. He then shot and killed Carson.
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
CLEARWATER, Fla. — U-Haul said it takes "full responsibility" for repossessing a couple's rental truck and disposing of their larger items — all based on what it called human error. Samantha Brown Perez is the daughter of Stan and Shirley Brown, who rented the truck. The couple had...
