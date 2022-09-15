ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

DeSantis proposes $1.1B family-focused tax relief for 2023

BRADENTON, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday a portion of his tax relief proposal would provide $1.1 billion in tax relief for families if passed by the Legislature in the upcoming session. During a news conference in Bradenton, DeSantis explained an expansion of the annual Back to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa airport to conduct mass casualty exercise Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. — Flyers traveling through Tampa International Airport Wednesday may see an influx of law enforcement while the airport completes a mass casualty exercise. From 8 a.m. until noon, the airport will conduct its FAA-required triennial mass casualty exercise also called "Operation Pelican Down," Tampa International Airport said in a news release. The training simulates a commercial plane event involving a fuel fire and multiple injuries and fatalities.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa City Council#Water Resources#Reclaimed Water#Water Conservation#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Pure#Purify Usable Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man dies in Nebraska skydiving accident

CRETE, Neb. — A St. Petersburg man has died as a result of a skydiving accident in Nebraska, according to local law enforcement. The Crete Police Department said 34-year-old William Seale of St. Pete died following a "tandem" jump with an experienced parachutist. It happened on Sept. 15 at the Crete Airport.
CRETE, NE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy