Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Retzer hosts annual Apple Harvest Festival
Hundreds came out on Saturday afternoon to enjoy the Apple Harvest Festival at Retzer Nature Center, S14W28167 Madison St, Waukesha. The family-friendly event, as always, featured many varieties of apples for sale along with children's activities, sweet treats, arts and crafts vendors, nature hikes and the popular Scarecrow Lane with a scavenger hunt.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A mainstay of the community
GRAFTON - K Komfort Heating & Cooling was ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary this week, but a high school band added a twist to its plans. K Komfort, based in Grafton, invites its employees and their families to a Milwaukee Brewers game each summer for a day of tailgating and baseball. Originally anticipating to commemorate its exact anniversary on Aug. 29, the company saw a unique opportunity to both celebrate the occasion early and assist a high school band in need.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht
Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
2022 North Prairie Harvest Fest Parade - 09/18/2022
The village of North Prairie hosted the North Prairie Harvest Festival Parade on Sunday as part of the community's annual harvest festival. The free, family-friendly festival ran Friday-Sunday and includes live music, food and drink, a carnival midway, parade, fireworks, silent auction and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bartolotta Restaurants preps former Seven Seas property for new era
DELAFIELD — Excitement is still simmering over the news that Bartolotta Restaurants will open The Commodore, a fine dining restaurant and elevated catering venue on Nagawicka Lake at the former Seven Seas property. Bartolotta Restaurants owner and co-founder Chef Paul Bartolotta said the thrill of his work never gets...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Norman Hansen
Aug. 13, 1938 - Sept. 16, 2022. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Norman Hansen, age 84, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home in Waukesha. He was born August 13, 1938, in Covington, Mich., to Norman and Elma (Kemppainen) Hansen. He graduated from L’Anse High School in 1956. On...
RELATED PEOPLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Darlene S. ‘Sue’ Saueressig
Darlene S. “Sue” Saueressig, 79, of West Bend, peacefully passed away on September 18, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk. Sue was born on December 28, 1942, in Green Bay, the daughter of the late Olin and Leona (nee Wiatrowski) Kampo. On May 18, 1962, she was united in marriage to Thomas Saueressig at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Bend. Tom and Sue were blessed to share their 60th wedding anniversary together in May of 2022. Sue was Tom’s princess and from the first day they met until the very end he never left her side. Their love and faithfulness to each other was undeniable; they were very blessed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A good day on the links
WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harvest Fest Classic Car Show
Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Contact 6 gets fence replaced, nursing home refund in August
MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 has saved FOX6 News viewers a record $465,000 in 2022! The consumer team not only saves people money but puts an end to their stress and even heartache. To say Ryan Schreiber was disappointed with his newly installed fence in South Milwaukee is an understatement. "The...
CBS 58
Festivals of Cedarburg gears up for 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Festivals of Cedarburg is gearing up for the 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival in the community this weekend. Hundreds of artists and vendors line Cedarburg's Main Street for this fun fall festival. We sat down with Executive Director for Festivals of Cedarburg Patrick Curran...
Events in Fond du Lac, weekend of Sept. 17-18
Fond du Lac has several events this weekend, including a truck convoy at Mercury Marine and a flea market on the Fond du Lac County fairgrounds.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joel S. Hackert, 65
Joel S. Hackert peacefully passed away on August 5, 2022 at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend, WI at the age of 65. Joel was born on April 7, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald Hackert and Audrey (nee Heberer) Hackert. Joel spent many years as an employee at International Paper in Cedarburg, WI and at UWM-Washington County in West Bend, WI. Joel had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. Aside from enjoying and loving to play chess, he was also a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers — he never missed watching their games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mkewithkids.com
Apple Picking at Gierach Orchards in Mequon: A Quick Guide (2022)
I’ve been hearing a lot of buzz about Gierach Orchards in Mequon, so we finally checked it out this afternoon. They opened for pick-your-own apples in 2019, and it is owned by Keith and Hannah Gierach. When you pull in, you’ll be immediately charmed by a colorful garden, sprawling...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Autumn Harvest Fest
Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting a new one this fall, The Elegant Farmer, Hwys ES & J, Mukwonago offers you an old-fashioned, on-farm experience at our annual Autumn Harvest Fest Saturdays and Sunday September 17 through October 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Welcomed by the...
MATC Times
2000-2008 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive
Studio/1 Bed - Come check out this beautiful studio on M.L.K. Dr! This second story unit features tons of natural light alongside gorgeous hardwood floors, all appliances, including washer and dryer in room & off-street parking. Pets welcome with additional fees. If you have any questions or would like to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Steven Lichtenwalner
Steven Lichtenwalner found peace on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the age of 69. He was the beloved husband of Linda Lichtenwalner (nee VanderWyst) for 49 years; loving father of Joyce (Jason) Kurucz, Richard (Jessica) Lichtenwalner and Mary (Randy) Warfel. He was devoted grandpa to Elizabeth, Grace and Dakota Kurucz, Isabel and Lukas Lichtenwalner and Callie, Landon and Lydia Warfel. He was brother to Linda (Jim) Christy and Joyce (Ray) Addonizio.
Comments / 1