WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
WITN
NCDOT wants public input on 10-year improvement plan draft
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the State Transportation Improvement Program, a 10-year transportation plan. The DOT says Highway Division 2, based in Kinston, will be holding open office hours to answer questions and collect comments from the...
WITN
‘Really critical to save’: Experts voice concerns over protecting salt marshes as sea levels rise
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As more and more news comes out surrounding climate change and the impacts we could see due to sea levels rising, scientists are springing into action to try and determine what needs to be done. One of their goals is to restore critical habitats like...
WITN
Health officials sound alarm on West Nile virus in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Public health officials say there is an increased number of cases of the West Nile virus in North Carolina this year. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there are four reported human cases of the virus, double the average number of cases at this point in the year.
WITN
Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
WITN
Coast Guard crew from North Carolina helps save 60-year-old man off coast
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WITN) - The Coast Guard rescued a man who was injured miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City was involved in the medevac rescue of the 60-year-old some 100 miles east of Atlantic City on Sunday.
WITN
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, close to category 4 strength
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 8 pm advisory, Hurricane Fiona remains a Category 3 hurricane, however wind speeds have increased from 115 mph to 125 mph. This wind speed increase has come with a 5 mb drop in pressure, indicative of a healthy hurricane. The warm waters it will continue to travel over will help fuel further intensification through Wednesday. Hurricanes and tropical storms need a few main ingredients to thrive; warm sea surface temperatures, light wind shear, and plentiful moisture. Fiona will be enjoying all three over the next 24 hours.
