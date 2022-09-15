GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 8 pm advisory, Hurricane Fiona remains a Category 3 hurricane, however wind speeds have increased from 115 mph to 125 mph. This wind speed increase has come with a 5 mb drop in pressure, indicative of a healthy hurricane. The warm waters it will continue to travel over will help fuel further intensification through Wednesday. Hurricanes and tropical storms need a few main ingredients to thrive; warm sea surface temperatures, light wind shear, and plentiful moisture. Fiona will be enjoying all three over the next 24 hours.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO