WITN

An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

NCDOT wants public input on 10-year improvement plan draft

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the State Transportation Improvement Program, a 10-year transportation plan. The DOT says Highway Division 2, based in Kinston, will be holding open office hours to answer questions and collect comments from the...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Health officials sound alarm on West Nile virus in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Public health officials say there is an increased number of cases of the West Nile virus in North Carolina this year. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there are four reported human cases of the virus, double the average number of cases at this point in the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WITN

Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Hurricane Fiona intensifies, close to category 4 strength

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 8 pm advisory, Hurricane Fiona remains a Category 3 hurricane, however wind speeds have increased from 115 mph to 125 mph. This wind speed increase has come with a 5 mb drop in pressure, indicative of a healthy hurricane. The warm waters it will continue to travel over will help fuel further intensification through Wednesday. Hurricanes and tropical storms need a few main ingredients to thrive; warm sea surface temperatures, light wind shear, and plentiful moisture. Fiona will be enjoying all three over the next 24 hours.
ENVIRONMENT

