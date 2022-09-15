Fox News producing documentary about reporter injured in Ukraine

Courtesy Fox News Media

A documentary about Benjamin Hall, a Fox News reporter who was severely injured while covering the war in Ukraine, is in the works.

The film’s production was announced by Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott during her quarterly address to employees this week, which Hall joined via livestream.

Hall returned home to his family in London last month, Scott said, and continues to recover from an attack by Russian forces that also killed Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

“We were all amazed by his progress, inspired by his positive attitude and awed by his determination to recover,” Scott said, according to a transcript of her remarks.

As he joined the meeting, Hall thanked his fellow employees at Fox and others who have shown him support in the months that followed the incident that left him badly wounded.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has got me through that. And when I look back at this time, it’s tragic. And the stories that we can tell are tragic, but it is some of the more momentous stories that we have to keep telling,” Hall said. “The heroes who managed to get me out of Ukraine at that incredibly hard point, the heroes who saved my life on numerous occasions, the people who gave me my legs, who started me walking again, who allowed me to now pick up my children.”

Hall, a leading foreign correspondent at the network who is still eyeing a return to work when he is able, told his co-workers it is still “sometimes difficult to think about” the attack that killed Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova.

“Pierre had a smile on his face no matter where we went. He was absolutely the most incorrigible person I know. And I think that when we think back to both Pierre and Sasha, we have to remember what we can learn from them. That what we do, that this job is so important that we have to keep doing it,” he said. “We have to keep doing it in their names. And if we do so, I think we can pay tribute to both of them.”