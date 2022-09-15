The iPhone 14, and especially the iPhone 14 Pro, are not just great phones; they come close to smartphone perfection right now. Even though Apple didn’t update much from the last generation, that generation was already so far ahead of most of the competition that little improvement was needed to keep the iPhone on top. Still, I feel like Apple could have done more; there are some obvious improvements the manufacturer could have made, but I think there are even deeper changes to consider.

