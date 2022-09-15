Read full article on original website
Amazfit GTS 4 launched in India - A premium smartwatch with Bluetooth calling
Last week, Amazfit launched its premium round dial smartwatch Amazfit GTR 4 in India. Today, the company has launched the square dial counterpart of GTR 4 in India, the Amazfit GTS 4. It is priced at Rs. 16,999 and is up for pre-orders now. Amazfit GTS 4 mini has been...
This secret new Kindle Paperwhite model could be the best ereader on the market
Amazon recently launched the new Kindle (2022) alongside a Kids' Edition version of the slate, but those apparently weren't the only new ereaders the company had up its sleeve. They were all of them deceived, for another Kindle was made. As spotted by keen-eyed fans, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite from...
Instacart's new service lets you skip the checkout line with smart shopping cart
Instacart is launching its Connected Stores program consisting of six new technologies combining online and in-store shopping to create a personalized experience. The program is first coming to a Bristol Farms location in Irvine, California, according to the announcement (opens in new tab), with plans to expand. Prior to this, Instacart tested a pilot version of Connected Stores across the United States and Canada at select retailers including Schnucks and Joseph’s Classic Market. These locations will get “elements of Connected Stores” with the rollout date still pending. Not all stores will have the full suite of features, however. According to an Instacart representative, it’s up to the retailers themselves to decide what they want to support.
The expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max is also the most popular
The iPhone 14 Pro Max's high price tag isn't scaring away buyers, according to a report by Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a summary report compiled after the first weekend of the iPhone 14 being on sale, Kuo says the iPhone 14 Pro Max has made up 30-35% of total iPhone 14 family sales, making it the single most popular of the new phones.
Water-resistant vs waterproof headphones: what's the difference?
The difference between water-resistant headphones and waterproof headphones matters. While it might seem obvious to tech-heads, many still don’t know the difference between water-resistant headphones and waterproof ones. In fact, most people assume that those two terms mean the same thing and use them interchangeably. Unfortunately, doing so could...
Honor Pad 8 launches in the UAE, available for pre-order now
Honor today announced the pre-order rollout of the Honor Pad 8. The tablet delivers an exceptional entertainment experience with all-around smart features and a premium design. Boasting an impressive 12-inch 2K Honor full-view display. With 8 speakers boosted with DTS: X Ultra, the Honor Pad 8 pushes industry benchmarks to deliver an immersive visual and audio experience.
Innocn 15A1F 15.6” Portable Monitor review
As OLED panels go, the Innocn 15A1F is very affordable and delivers a very impressive colour gamut. However, its only 1080p resolution, limited size and 400 nits aren’t enough for true HDR output. Affordable, but niche. Two minute review. The 15A1F is easily one of the cheapest OLED portable...
Windows 11 2022 update brings graphics options for games and a new Controller bar
Windows 11's 2022 update has just arrived and packs some neat features for gamers, including a Controller bar along with various tweaks to usher in graphical improvements. Let’s start with the Controller bar, which is a new controller-friendly view for the Xbox Game Bar. Those playing with a controller can bring it up with a simple tap – a press of the Xbox button for those using a Microsoft gamepad – and it provides a compact bar that lets you easily use the controller to access your most recently used games (or launchers).
Microsoft Mail and Calendar review
Mail and Calendar (formerly known as Windows Mail) is an email client (opens in new tab) Microsoft developed for users of its popular Windows operating system. It's not to be confused with Outlook, Microsoft’s other well-known email app. Microsoft released the first version of Mail for the Windows Vista...
Is my phone hacked?
There’s nothing worse than getting the sinking feeling that your phone might have been hacked. It’s usually pretty easy to spot the warning signs, especially if your phone has started to work more slowly than usual, you’re seeing unwanted and unrecognized pop-up ads appearing, or the battery life might seem less sprightly than it might normally be.
3 new Apple Watch fitness features you need to know about
The Apple Watch Series 8 family has arrived, and that means all of us Apple Watch owners get a fresh new version of Watch OS as long as you have a Watch Series 4 or newer. This new version is called watchOS 9, and has a bunch of new and genuinely useful fitness and exercise features.
How to download the Windows 11 2022 update for your PC right now
After the release of Windows 11 back in October 2021, users have been awaiting the first major update to Microsoft's operating system since its debut, and it's finally here. With the new features being available to test in the company's Insider program (opens in new tab) for most of 2022, the 2022 update brings these to everyone, such as tabs in File Explorer, better customization for the taskbar, and a bunch of Accessibility features, such as Live Captions across Windows 11.
OnePlus just confirmed its new smartwatch specs in the silliest way ever
OnePlus likes to use a slow tease schedule to reveal information about its new devices, but this has seemingly backfired in the case of the upcoming Nord Watch. On its Indian-region website (opens in new tab), the company set up a page for this anticipated budget smartwatch. This page includes some teases for the watch, as well as a schedule of when we can expect future ones, with September 24 pegged for display refresh rate information and September 26 promising fitness information.
6 easy ways save money on Apple Music
An increasingly popular way to stream music, Apple Music has a lot going for it. While rival Spotify is still yet to launch its promised HiFi tier, Apple has casually improved its offering extensively to include Lossless audio support across more than 90 million songs, as well and Dolby Atmos in many of them, plus music videos and exclusives – including Sessions. Aimed at helping users discover new tracks and artists, there's plenty to like here, even if you just end up playing your old favorites all the time.
6 things Apple should have changed about the iPhone 14 Pro
The iPhone 14, and especially the iPhone 14 Pro, are not just great phones; they come close to smartphone perfection right now. Even though Apple didn’t update much from the last generation, that generation was already so far ahead of most of the competition that little improvement was needed to keep the iPhone on top. Still, I feel like Apple could have done more; there are some obvious improvements the manufacturer could have made, but I think there are even deeper changes to consider.
Your Microsoft Teams or Zoom calls could be getting hacked in a really bizarre way
Your humble eyeglasses could give hackers a secret window into your company's valuable data on video calls, security experts have claimed. Researchers from the University of Michigan in the US and Zhejiang University in China recently published a report (opens in new tab) in which they explain how eyeglasses reflections could be used to steal sensitive or private data, through video conferencing tools such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
Inky review
Inky was founded in 2008 as a platform to provide secure email (opens in new tab) for enterprises. It started under a different name, Arcode, before rebranding a few years later. This platform incorporates artificial intelligence to detect and block suspicious email activities like forgery and spear-phishing attempts. It plugs...
Watch out, Zoom - Slack is here to eat your lunch
Slack has announced an expansion for one of its most popular features that could put it on a firm collision course with the likes of Zoom. At Dreamforce 2022, the annual conference of its parent company Salesforce, Slack announced that its impromptu meeting feature, Huddles, will now include support for video calling.
This lightweight RTX 3070 gaming laptop is just $1,099 today - an exceptional value
Cheap RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals can be tough to find at a decent price but this Asus TUF Dash F15 for $1,099 (was $1,499.99) (opens in new tab) is offering fantastic value today. Not only are you getting $400 off with this listing, but the combination of an Intel...
Forget the RTX 4090 - the RTX 4070 is the graphics card I want
We’re now tantalizingly close to Nvidia’s big reveal presentation at GTC on September 20, where official details on Team Green’s powerful new RTX 4000 GPUs will finally be revealed, but I have to say: my excitement for the event has been tempered significantly by recent news. That’s...
