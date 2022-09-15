Read full article on original website
Related
tatler.com
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to fly home ‘as soon as they can’ to be with children
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to Britain for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in early September they could not have anticipated how long their stay would stretch. Following the Queen's death on 8 September, Harry and Meghan would remain in the country over the subsequent 10-day mourning period, in order to participate in events honouring the monarch's life as well as mourn Harry's grandmother alongside his family.
tatler.com
All the international royals at the Queen's funeral
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place at Westminster Abbey today, on Monday 19 September. The Royal Family descended on the abbey to pay their final respects to the late monarch, the longest-reigning sovereign in British history. From the extended British royals including Prince Michel of Kent and Lady Sarah Chatto, to international Royal Family members such as Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.
tatler.com
Why the Piper’s lament will be the most poignant moment of the Queen’s funeral
It will be the last act of the funeral service, the Queen’s Piper’s lament. After even the national anthem. Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will play Sleep, dearie, sleep, before the bearer party lifts the monarch’s coffin from the catafalque and moves through the Great West Door. It is the highest of accolades.
tatler.com
World leaders and overseas dignitaries descended on Westminster Abbey for Queen’s funeral
Today, Monday 19 September, the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II – the longest-reigning monarch in British history – took place at Westminster Abbey. High-profile figures from across the global political sphere turned out in their droves, wearing sombre mourning dress in tribute to the late monarch. From UK prime ministers and former prime ministers, to international presidents, first ladies and gentlemen, see all the major diplomatic figures who attended the historic event below.
RELATED PEOPLE
tatler.com
All the touching equestrian tributes at the Queen's funeral
As well as her fondness for corgis, the late Queen Elizabeth II was well-known for her love of horses, once admitting she would have wanted to be a racehorse trainer if she hadn't been Britain's sovereign. Her passion for racing and equestrian sport was enjoyed right up until the end...
tatler.com
Tatler’s Associate Editor reports from Buckingham Palace on the day of the Queen’s state funeral
It was the first State Funeral in London for 57 years at Westminster Abbey, on a scale that we have never seen before. 2,000 foreign dignitaries, world leaders and VIPs were in attendance for the culmination of 10 days of mourning for our longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Most Popular.
tatler.com
‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’: Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen image as Queen is interred at Windsor
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On Monday 19 September, after a grand state funeral at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken to Windsor Castle, processed up the Long Walk at Windsor Castle and received with a committal service at St George’s Chapel. Then, following the pomp and ceremony of the day, the Royal Family were able to bid their matriarch a final farewell away from the public eye, as a private burial took place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
tatler.com
The Editor pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the historic new issue of Tatler
We will all remember where we were the day Queen Elizabeth II died, something none of us could contemplate would ever actually happen. Sitting here in our offices at Vogue House in Mayfair, just around the corner from Bruton Street where she was born in 1926, we knew with great sadness some hours before the official announcement: ‘London Bridge is down.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
One thing is top of mind for many young Brits, and it's not the royal family
While all eyes were focused on England in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth's death, many young people in London have other issues on their minds. For most, the biggest one is the economy.
tatler.com
Queen Consort and Princess of Wales honour Queen with historic jewels at funeral
The leading female Royals have today paid personal tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in their choice of jewellery. From historic diamond brooches to pearl chokers and dainty emblems, these are the most notable pieces of jewellery seen at the Queen's funeral today. The Queen Consort. The Queen Consort chose not...
tatler.com
The arresting stoicism of the Princess Royal
The Princess Royal has guarded her mother, Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin for 11 days. Visibly emotional – brow softly furrowed, tears pooling in reddened eyes – and yet resolutely discreet. It is exactly how her parents would have wanted it. The steadfast certainty of Anne is perhaps why the Queen chose her as guardian for the final voyage. From the ancient forests of Balmoral, through Ballater, down past the shores of Stonehaven and into St Giles Cathedral – the High Kirk crowning the steep, cobbled Royal Mile.
Comments / 0