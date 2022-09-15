Scammers threatening to ‘delete’ verified accounts

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Scammers have always roamed social media looking for someone to get over on. Now, they are starting to target users with verified accounts. Verified accounts are typically marked with a blue check mark and are supposed to be more protected against scams.

Scammers are reaching out to verified people and businesses via email or DM, claiming that the account has been unverified or flagged, and going through certain steps is the only way to prevent the account being deleted. However, clicking on a provided link or following particular steps may download malware onto your device, giving up personal information.

“Whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, whatever it may be, go to them directly because if they’re asking you or telling you that your verified account is going to be deleted it has the red flags to be a scam so you need to double check on everything,” says Emily Fontenot of the BBB of Acadiana.

Here are some tips from the BBB on how to avoid social media scams:

Understand the platform’s policies and procedures.

Be wary of unsolicited messages.

Look for the signs of a scam: poor spelling, bad grammar, pressure to act and scare tactics are red flags.

Always protect personal information. Never give your login credentials without knowing the legitimacy of the request.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com

