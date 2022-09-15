ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Armed man in wig trying to ‘restore Trump as president’ arrested at Dairy Queen

By Bill Shannon, Nexstar Media Wire
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byn7k_0hwT5g7D00

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An armed man in a rainbow wig claimed he was trying to “restore Trump as president” when he was arrested at a Dairy Queen in Pennsylvania last week.

Police were alerted to reports of a motorist driving erratically in Westmoreland County on the afternoon of Sept. 10, according to a Delmont Borough police report. While officers were looking for the driver’s Jeep, they were informed that he had pulled into the parking lot of a Dairy Queen, and entered the business wearing a bright yellow vest, a rainbow wig and carrying a handgun.

Police made contact with the suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Jan Stawovy of Hunker, Pennsylvania. According to an affidavit, Stawovy first claimed he was working “undercover with Pennsylvania State Police working on a major drug sting.”

Police also noted that Stawovy was shouting and yelling profanities.

Police said Stawovy then claimed he “talked to God” and was a “prophet” and would “kill all the Democrats because Trump was still president.”

He said he was working to “restore Trump to president of the United States,” according to court papers.

Stawovy reportedly told police he knew the Dairy Queen workers and they would “vouch” for him. The manager told police that Stawovy was in the store earlier that same day, when he placed $120 on the counter as a tip for “non-Democrats.” They told police they did not know who he was.

One of the responding officers noted that the man was suffering a “mental health crisis.” He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

A search of his car turned up two more loaded handguns — a 9mm and .22 caliber — along with 62 rounds of ammunition. Police noted that Stawovy didn’t have a concealed carry permit.

Stawovy is currently facing multiple felony charges.

Comments / 16

Related
Tribune-Review

Witnesses say bar fight started with quip and ended in near death

James Lookabaugh said a fight prompted by an offhanded response to a man he had just met at a North Belle Vernon bar three years ago nearly turned tragic. Lookabaugh, 47, of Texas, testified to a Westmoreland County jury on Tuesday he owned an oil and gas business and was in town on March 7, 2019 for work when he met a friend and his girlfriend for dinner then went for drinks at Just a Tavern on Broad Avenue.
NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hunker, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh man caught with gun at court facility

A Pittsburgh man has been arrested after being spotted with a gun Monday at the Juvenile Family Law Center, Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus’ office said. Kinda El-Attrache, 34, is charged with possession of a firearm/weapon in a court facility and carrying a firearm without a license. Security...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in 1-year-olds overdose death

The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to their criminal records when they are sentenced in Allegheny County […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Donald Trump
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Woman Accused of Striking Victim with Fence Post

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly striking a woman with a fence post. According to DuBois-based State Police, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, troopers responded to a residence along U.S. Route 322, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, for a report of an assault.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Pennsylvania State Police#Dairy Queen#Jeep#Democrats
wtae.com

Trial begins Monday over 2020 Fayette County shooting, kidnapping

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two years ago,an Amber Alert informed Pennsylvanians of the kidnapping of a 16-year-old from Connellsville. On Monday, the trial began for that teen's alleged kidnapper. Jury selection was underway in the trial of Keith Bradshaw, a Fayette County man charged in the February 2020 kidnapping and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland coroner hires new deputy

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson announced the hiring of a new deputy. Russell Morgan, 43, of Rostraver, was promoted to a full-time position after serving since March as a part-time investigator in the coroner’s office. “His experience is something we wanted to utilize,” Carson said on Monday. Morgan...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman facing DUI charges after driving erratically with child in car

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who has helped hundreds of people in the recovery community is facing serious charges of DUI and child endangerment. Chartiers Township police arrested Michelle Africa Wednesday evening. According to the criminal complaint, they received several 911 calls about a woman driving erratically, who had hit a mailbox and kept going. One of the calls said it appeared like a young girl was trying to get out of the car.
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man pistol-whipped, carjacked while playing with son

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for three suspects after a man was pistol-whipped and carjacked while playing at a Pittsburgh park with his son.The man told KDKA-TV that he was attacked by three men at Herschel Field while playing with his 4-year-old son around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. According to the victim, the suspects demanded money, pistol-whipped him, taped his ankles, tried to tape his arms behind his back, and put tape over his eyes and mouth.The man said was able to break free and run away.A good Samaritan driving in the area told KDKA-TV...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

The Hill

699K+
Followers
82K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy