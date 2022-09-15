Alma Pearl Asbury, 88, of Chester, Ill., died Sept. 16, 2022, at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home in Chester. Mrs. Asbury worked as a cook at New Moon and St. Ann’s Nursing Home. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered at the Chester Nutrition Site and loved cooking, shopping and crocheting. Born Aug. 16, 1934, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Stella (Lancaster) and Rudolph J. Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband: Albert R. Asbury, whom she married on Valentine's Day in 1988 and who died Jan. 12, 1999.

