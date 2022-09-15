Read full article on original website
Athlete of the Week (Sept. 20, 2022) -- Hayden Bates, Festus football
The junior running back/kicker scored 32 points as Festus beat visiting De Soto 56-7 in a Mississippi Area Football Conference Red Division game on Sept. 16. Bates converted all eight extra-point attempts and scored four touchdowns, on runs of 25, 6 and 1 yards and on a kickoff return of 68 yards. Festus improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference and travels to Hillsboro on Friday for a MAFC Red Division game.
James Leroy Coleman, 65, De Soto
James Leroy Coleman, 65, of De Soto died Sept. 18, 2022, in Crystal City. Mr. Coleman loved Jesus and enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball, bowling and telling stories. He was very proud to be a registered organ donor. Born March 10, 1957, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Pendegraft) Coleman.
Margaret Mary Massie, 68, Hillsboro
Margaret Mary Massie, 68, of Hillsboro died Sept. 19, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Massie was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro and had a long career in the health care industry. She loved nature and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered for doing things with extraordinary love and care. Born Jan. 19, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Catherine G. (Pratt) and Joseph G. Daugherty Sr.
Bobby Gene Culbertson, 86, Festus
Bobby Gene Culbertson, 86, of Festus died Sept. 17, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Festus. Mr. Culbertson was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Salyersville, Ky., the son of the late Ida J. (Harmon) and James M. Culbertson. He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Wilma J....
Roberta Smith, 82, De Soto
Roberta Smith, 82, of De Soto died Sept. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Smith worked as a cook for several nursing homes, including Festus Manor, Crystal Oaks and Autumn Ridge. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and spending time with her family. Born Sept. 29, 1939, in Marion, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Myrtle “Linnie” (Mack) McCormack and Alexander Shadowens.
Catherine Sue Rudloff, 67, Crystal City
Catherine Sue Rudloff, 67, of Crystal City died Sept. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. Mrs. Rudloff was a retired medical transcriber for Dr. John McGarry and a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Born Dec. 30, 1954, in Bonne Terre, she was the daughter of Delores M. (Thornhill) and Clyde E. “Sonny” Miller.
Paul Anthony Simon, 37, Herculaneum
Paul Anthony Simon, 37, of Herculaneum died Sept. 14, 2022. Mr. Simon was a telecommunications salesman. He enjoyed vacations and spending time with his family, friends and dogs and watching his son play baseball. Born March 4, 1985, in St. Louis, he was the son of Judith Ann (Stroup) and Thomas Paul Simon of St. Louis County.
Alma Pearl Asbury, 88, Chester, Ill.
Alma Pearl Asbury, 88, of Chester, Ill., died Sept. 16, 2022, at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home in Chester. Mrs. Asbury worked as a cook at New Moon and St. Ann’s Nursing Home. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered at the Chester Nutrition Site and loved cooking, shopping and crocheting. Born Aug. 16, 1934, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Stella (Lancaster) and Rudolph J. Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband: Albert R. Asbury, whom she married on Valentine's Day in 1988 and who died Jan. 12, 1999.
Alan Randolph Borner, 94, Festus
Alan Randolph Borner, 94, of Festus died Sept. 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Borner was the owner of Borner’s Store in Staatsburg, N.Y., and was a member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. He enjoyed watching sports, doing crossword puzzles, eating out and visiting with family and friends. Born April 11, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., he was the son of the late Marian (Randolph) and Wilfred Borner. He was preceded in death by his wife: Harriet (Allen) Borner.
Northwest High School offers class in 'Adulting 101'
Northwest High School has rolled out a new program called “Adulting 101,” which teaches students basic life skills, like how to administer first aid and how to prepare inexpensive meals. High school library media specialist Melissa Ray organized the program’s first lesson, which was held Sept. 7, when...
Barnhart man hurt in accident in Washington County
A Barnhart man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday morning, Sept. 17, in the area of Washington County south of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Eric Northern, 43, of Barnhart was driving a 1988 Dodge Ram north on Mine Road north of Woodland Lane near the Woodland Lakes development at 10:22 a.m. when he drove off the east side of the road and the pickup overturned.
Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington
A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
Pacific man hurt in motorcycle crash
James S. Williams, 57, of Pacific was injured Sunday, Sept. 18, in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. F south of Bogey Hill Drive in the Jefferson County portion of Pacific, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:30 p.m., Williams was riding south on a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when...
Ameren to install solar ‘canopies’ in House Springs
Ameren will install a solar energy system in Jefferson County. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced its plans to build solar “canopies” at its Jefferson District Operating Center, 6450 Hwy. MM, in House Springs. The Jefferson County project is one of two Ameren announced on Sept. 8. The...
Arnold man arrested on suspicion of DWI after Hwy. 30 crash
An Arnold man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-vehicle traffic accident in which a 19-year-old Arnold woman was hurt early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 30 at LaKenny Lane in the Fenton area of Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Multiple vehicles broken into outside two Arnold businesses
Arnold Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins after finding numerous stolen items in an SUV that had gotten stuck on a parking lot curb outside Dylan’s Sports Pub and Grill. The St. Louis County and St. Louis Metropolitan police departments also are investigating the incident because some items had been stolen from those jurisdictions, Arnold Police Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
Man allegedly exposes himself to clerk at Arnold Walgreens
Arnold Police arrested a 32-year-old New Haven man for allegedly exposing himself to a female clerk at the Walgreens pharmacy on Vogel Road. The officers arrested the man after finding him in a 2007 GMC Sierra parked outside the nearby Xist Fitness, police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman called police...
Festus Police investigate thefts from two vehicles
Festus Police are investigating thefts from two unlocked vehicles and believe they have identified a vehicle used by suspects in the crimes. One of the thefts was from a car on Oak Drive and the other was from a pickup on Garbarino Street, Chief Tim Lewis said. The thefts happened...
Police investigate vehicle break-ins at Eureka neighborhood pool, park
Eureka Police are investigating vehicle break-ins at the Hilltop Village Pool and the nearby Berry Park. A black SUV was seen in the parking lots outside the pool and the park during the time the break-ins occurred, police reported. Police got called to the neighborhood pool, 17190 Hilltop Ridge Drive,...
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for allegedly tampering with cars, possessing meth
A 35-year-old Pacific man was arrested for reportedly trying to get into cars at Eureka Auto Collision Center. He also allegedly was found with a substance believed to be methamphetamine, Eureka Police reported. At about 2:40 a.m. Aug. 26, an officer allegedly saw the man lift at least two door...
