2-Year-Old Found Dead Inside Stolen Vehicle After Father Fatally Shot: Cops
A 2-year-old boy was discovered dead in a stolen vehicle in Houston on Tuesday evening, hours after his father was fatally shot, according to Texas authorities. Police said the 38-year-old father had met with the suspect just before 2 p.m. at a gas station in southwest Houston, though it was not immediately clear why. The two got into an argument, which led the suspect to pull out a gun, shooting the other man multiple times, according to investigators. The suspect is then believed to have driven off in the victim’s SUV, which was found abandoned nearby around 7 p.m., roughly half an hour after a woman had called emergency services to report her child and husband missing, according to KPRC-TV. The child was pronounced dead at the scene; it is believed the cause may have been linked to being left in a hot car on a sweltering day. No suspects had been arrested in connection with the case as of Tuesday night, and an investigation is ongoing.South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 5500 El Camino Del Ray. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/cxMD8sN09w— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2022 Read it at KPRC-TV
Hawaii Teen’s Horror Kidnap Ordeal Revealed in Court Documents
Disturbing details of a Hawaii teen’s harrowing kidnap ordeal have been revealed as police allege the suspect was armed with zip ties, made his victim smoke crystal meth multiple times, and shackled her to a bus. Court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now allege that 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi approached 15-year-old Mikella DeBina and her boyfriend at knifepoint on Friday night, demanding money and their cellphones. Mahi then allegedly told DeBina to tie her boyfriend’s arms and legs with zip ties and tape, warning her that if he got away, “she would die.” Mahi then allegedly abducted DeBina, according to...
