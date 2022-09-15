ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate

By Rich Jones, Steven Ponson
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HH8mU_0hwT54qy00

Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.

A spokesperson for NAS Jax says gate sentries deployed the protective barrier which stopped the vehicle from entering the station around 6:30 am.

The driver, who had no known military affiliation, died. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact NCIS at (808) 478-8353.

At this point, FHP spokesman Sgt. Dylan Bryan says it’s believed the man was just trying to avoid the initial crash.

“We do not suspect shots were fired or lethal force was initiated but that is being confirmed as we speak.” Sgt. Bryan says.

As of late Thursday evening, NAS Jax says the outbound lanes at the gate are now open, but the inbound lanes are not. All drivers should access the station through the Yorktown and Allegheny Gates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7OY8_0hwT54qy00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

8-month-old girl dies after being left in car, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 8-month-girl has died after she was left in a car for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, the commanding officer for the homicide unit, said officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road, which is off Broward Road on the Northside, around 2:22 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nas Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Action News Jax

JSO responds to unresponsive child in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Jax#Traffic Accident#Florida Highway Patrol#Ncis#Fhp
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
89K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy