Jobless claims lowest in three months in hopeful sign for economic 'soft landing'

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Biden says inflation was up 'just an inch, hardly at all' in report that sent stocks tanking
President Joe Biden attempted to put historic levels of inflation "in perspective" on Sunday, arguing that last week's inflation number was up "hardly at all" from the previous month. When asked by CBS's Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes on Sunday what he could do "better and faster" to bring down...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions
Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct, one-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out next month
Millions of Californians needing relief from inflation will receive a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050 next month as prices continue to rise for consumers. The relief payments are part of California's Middle Class Tax Refund. Checks will be shipped out at the beginning of October, either by direct deposit or debit cards.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Exact date $270 direct payment checks to be sent out in New York revealed
Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect a $270 stimulus check sometime before Oct. 31 as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to ease the burden of inflation in the state. The Department of Taxation and Finance said there is no clear timeline for when the checks will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive the final half of their September payments in 10 days, marking their second payment of the month due to a scheduling quirk in the agency’s program. Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, equaling a monthly...
Washington Examiner
The economic facts demand a Democratic midterm defeat
The November midterm elections fast approach. Democrats are touting their massive stimulus, the mendaciously named Inflation Reduction Act, and the constitutionally illegal student loan giveaway. But the economic facts demand they suffer defeat come November. President Joe Biden last week talked about record-low unemployment. He explained that the headline inflation...
Washington Examiner
Biden to announce 'robust' US food security commitments at UN General Assembly
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce a series of "robust" humanitarian aid packages the United States will provide other countries aimed at shoring up food security amid complications from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. National security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed reporters Tuesday on the announcements, which...
Washington Examiner
Biden's student loan bailout is proof the higher education system is broken
President Joe Biden’s student loan “relief” plan is an egregious redistribution of wealth. The plan would provide “debt cancellation” (meaning a taxpayer-funded bailout) of up to $10,000 for borrowers making less than $125,000, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The White House claims this plan will reduce costs for up to 43 million with student loans and cancel the full balance of roughly 20 million of them.
Comments / 0