ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jc50p_0hwT4wxO00

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area.

PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe he’s responsible for an assault on Aug. 19 that killed his future brother-in-law.

Tylor Adams sustained a serious head injury at a Pryor apartment complex, and was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he later died.

PCPD said Sudduth will be transported back to Mayes County.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Pryor, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KRMG

Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene. Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Find Woman Dead In Harrah

Harrah Police said a woman was found dead Tuesday morning near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road. Investigators said when they arrived they found the body of a woman at a home. Police said they suspect foul play, but it is too early in the investigation to call the...
HARRAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Pcpd
KRMG

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested in connection to shooting that hospitalized woman

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital on Saturday night. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said Eften Pichardo was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Pointing a Deadly Weapon with Intent, Aggravated Assault and Battery and Threatening a Violent Act.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Veteran shares ongoing battle involving neighbors, city officials

TULSA, Okla. — A 20-year veteran said the City of Tulsa refuses to enforce codes against his neighbors, who allegedly do not keep up with their home. Jerry Dixon has been filing complaints with the City of Tulsa and writing to several mayors, City Council members and his neighbors, who are landlords, since September 11, 2000.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman

TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old woman from Logan County. Authorities are looking for Elaine Jackson. She reportedly was last seen Sunday afternoon near West Canyon Road in Logan County. She reportedly had a black and white dog with a red leash.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa jewelry store owner arrested for stealing from customers

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Tulsa jewelry store owner, Paul Williams, after several people came forward in the past few months reporting stolen or missing jewelry. All victims pointed back to the same place; Jewelry Liquidation near 61st and Sheridan. In each case, the victims dropped off their...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Youth Services Tulsa see uptick in youth gun violence

TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old was charged with First Degree Murder after a shooting that police said happened near 73rd North and East Admiral Thursday. That’s where police arrested 21-year-old Asher Short, who police said shot and killed Jose Guzman. Police also arrested 14-year-old Joseph Sandford. Tulsa County...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

18-year-old man killed in Sapulpa car accident

SAPULPA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said an 18-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Sapulpa Monday morning. OHP said the white truck he was driving went off the roadway, rolled several times and came to a rest on the south side of State Highway 33, in between State Highway 48 and Interstate 44.
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
91K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy