ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Of course veterans deserve our support. But why should Fresno taxpayers foot the bill?

By Marek Warszawski
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SMtu_0hwT4rXl00

Of course veterans deserve our support. That’s one of the least controversial statements you’ll ever read.

But who should foot the bill for facilities and programs designed to help those with prior military service? In Fresno, city officials have grappled with that question for decades and typically tap out — a primary reason why the venerable Veterans Memorial Auditorium needs $11 million in upgrades just to bring the historically listed building up to code.

Fresno’s current crop of electeds are proffering a solution , one that passes the buck (or the hat) to residents. It arrives on the November 2022 general election ballot in the form of Measure M, a 20-year, 0.125% sales tax to improve facilities and services for the city’s estimated 20,000 veterans. The proposed tax, which equates to a penny for every $8 purchase, is projected to raise $19.5 million annually and requires two-thirds voter approval.

The initial thought of Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez, one of the measure’s primary drivers, was to create a special veterans district such as the one in Clovis. However, that proved problematic for two reasons: one, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District already includes parts of Fresno; two, Chavez wanted to offer services that go beyond what veterans memorial districts are permitted to provide.

Most people think of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District as a building or meeting space near Old Town Clovis. It’s actually a unit of government, a special district formed in 1946. For boundary lines, its founders used the same ones employed by what was then called the Clovis Union School District.

Opinion

North Fresno, as we know it today, didn’t exist in the 1940s; the area was still farms and orchards. But Pinedale did , and Pinedale School belonged to the Clovis district. Which explains why today’s Clovis Unified School District ( formed in 1959 ) includes so many schools with Fresno addresses, as well as why the CVMD encompasses much of north Fresno in addition to parts of southeast Fresno and rural county areas.

The bulk of the Clovis veterans district’s funding comes from property taxes charged to parcels within the district’s boundaries. Meaning as north Fresno grew, so too has that income. Of the district’s $4.1 million fiscal year 2023 budget , $3.6 million comes from property taxes. Income from facility rentals provides the rest.

By law, veterans districts are limited to building and maintaining facilities and memorials. They can also provide programming and sponsor events, such as holiday parades and military signing days at area high schools.

Tax initiative chosen over special district

CVMD board chair Tom Wright bristles each time he hears a Fresno politician insinuate the Clovis-based district doesn’t provide assistance to Fresno veterans. (“Our doors are open to veterans wherever they come from,” he says.) Wright has been involved in talks with Fresno leaders for three years and suggested they create their own district using the Fresno Unified and Central Unified boundaries.

However, the complicated codes and standards that special districts must adhere to, along with their limited scope, prompted Fresno city leaders to opt for the sales tax measure.

“I think most residents will be open to supporting this, and our polling did show that,” Chavez said. “It helps there is no concerted opposition.”

Why does Fresno need nearly $20 million per year to assist veterans, an amount nearly five times the Clovis Veterans Memorial District annual budget?

The first answer Chavez gives is that the CVMD facilities are not in dire need of investment. Fresno most certainly does — and none more so than the Veterans Memorial Auditorium that houses the Legion of Valor Museum and occupies a full block of downtown. Only the ground floor of the three-story 40,000-square foot building is usable.

“It used to be a crown jewel, and we’ve let it dilapidate,” Chavez said of the 86-year-old venue that has hosted everything from beauty pageants to political conventions to concerts by Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles. “It’s embarrassing for the fifth-largest city in California.”

Clearing the two-thirds voter majority

Besides renovating the auditorium and VFW halls, money generated by Measure M would provide social programs to veterans that go beyond the purview of a veterans memorial district. Chavez cited homelessness assistance, mental health and substance abuse counseling and job training/placement as services the tax could fund.

Unlike Measure P (the 2018 parks tax), there is no specific formula for how Measure M money would be spent. A seven-member, council-appointed advisory board, made up entirely of Fresno veterans who reside in each council district, would provide input and oversight.

To help Measure M clear the two-thirds-majority hurdle, the Fresno City Council is expected to allocate funds set aside for public education efforts. Look for those details to emerge at the Sept. 29 council meeting and for the campaign to be rolled out in October.

“To me, this is the least we can do for people who sacrificed so much for this country,” Chavez said.

Hard to disagree with that sentiment. But when Fresno voters are asked to support veterans out of their own pockets, on a ballot with two competing local tax measures, it becomes easier to see how 33.3% or more just might.

Comments / 24

Think Critically
5d ago

As a former United States Army Ranger AND former Green Beret I can attest to the fact that many individuals take for granted the freedoms that many Men and Women have fought and given there very lives to protect. Whether local governments support Veterans or the local population in peacetime especially. Many individuals simply do not care when called upon to directly or indirectly support Veteran initiatives. The real issue as I see it, is the wasteful spending of our tax payer dollars on frivolous issues or business related proposals that ultimately only benefit those intities directly, rather than the local populace overall. The fact that this article asks why, is evidence in and of itself that the writer has an under appreciation of the many sacrifices Veterans have provided to our nation and local communities overall.

Reply(4)
6
Michael
5d ago

I would rather support a vet instead of the illegals that keep coming here

Reply(5)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

The Saga of How Reclaimed Fresno Water Leaks Out to West Side

The city of Fresno hadn’t bothered much recently with a mound of groundwater that accumulates beneath its southwest wastewater treatment plant every year. For decades, it traded a chunk of the water to the Fresno Irrigation District for about half of the amount back in Kings River water but had let that deal lapse the past two years.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Government
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
sjvsun.com

Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
legalexaminer.com

Devastating DUI Accident Kills One and Injures Four in Fresno County

A DUI suspect was arrested after a devastating weekend accident in Fresno County that claimed one life and left four people injured. The California Highway Patrol was sent to the scene along Highway 180, west of Kermin, after a 911 call came in around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night September 17, 2022.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Leader: ‘Marxists’ Will Control Redistricting After Newsom Action

After complaints of unfairness in redistricting Fresno County political lines, an independent commission will make those determinations instead. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday that he signed AB 2030 by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno. It establishes an independent commission to draw future Board of Supervisor district boundaries. “I’m sincerely grateful...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Property Taxes#City Council
YourCentralValley.com

Grupo Firme coming to Fresno’s Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grupo Firme will be taking the stage at the Save Mart Center in Fresno this December. The popular Regional Mexican band rose to fame in 2020 with their hit singles Pídeme, El Roto, and Juro Por Dios. The group will be performing on Saturday, December 10 at the Save Mart Center. […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
YourCentralValley.com

14 DUI arrests in Fresno during enforcement operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Fresno Police Department will be holding another […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
9K+
Followers
295
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy