Why Michigan State will sleep no longer than 30 minutes on trip to Washington

Searching for a gym that works for you in the East Lansing area can be tough, as there are plenty of options to choose from. ﻿If you are someone who is looking for that perfect gym, don't worry - The State News has narrowed down some popular places for you to consider.On-campus optionsFirst, we have the IMs. If you are on campus and looking for something convenient, IM West and East are great options. ﻿IM West is located right across from Spartan Stadium, right where the South and North neighborhoods meet. On weekdays, it is open from 6 a.m. to...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO