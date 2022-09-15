Why Michigan State will sleep no longer than 30 minutes on trip to Washington

MSU launched a series called Lactation Education hosted by Natosha Sage-EL Bylsma of the Expectant Parents Organization. This educational opportunity will serve to provide parents and their partners information on preparing to breast or chest feed.The schedule of classes will be as follows:Week 1 (Sept. 9, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.): Introduction to Lactation: Benefits, How Lactation WorksWeek 2 (Sept. 16, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.): Baby is Here! Getting Started: The Mechanics of Lactation Positioning, Latching On, Feeding Patterns, ChallengesWeek 3 (Sept. 23, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.): Maintaining Lactation: Lifestyle, Expressing and Storing Milk, Returning to WorkWeek 4 (Sept. 30, 12 p.m....
