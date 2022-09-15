ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton County, ND

Local and surrounding communities share plans for future growth

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xT51K_0hwT4Yy400

City planning is the fate of the future; anything from infrastructure to development. Representatives from several states are meeting in the Capitol City to brainstorm and discuss how we can improve our immediate and future needs. The Western Planner Conference has been in existence for over 40 years and travels from state to state.

“It’s a way for planners in more rural areas to share best practices and just ideas and things that are going on in our areas,” Morton County Planning and Zoning Director Natalie Pierce said.

Part of the conference includes educating city and county commissioners on the cost of expanding their city’s footprints. Pierce also says it is helpful for citizens to learn more about what plans are in the works in their communities.

“Good planning happens when good citizens are involved, and It takes time and sometimes people think it’s boring,” Pierce said.

Planning looks into the future, and Pierce said it’s important to leave a lasting impression with any new developments.

“We have tons and tons of road miles in cities across this country. We’re not thinking about what it’s going to cost to maintain those for years and years as cities develop. To make smaller projects pencil out and there’s a whole afternoon dedicated to developer topics,” Pierce said.

Some of the conference attendees are from Washington, New Mexico, Wyoming, and North and South Dakota. The conference ends Friday and registration is still open. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morton County, ND
Local
Washington Government
Morton County, ND
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
KX News

2023 ND Teacher of the Year shares her journey

North Dakota 2022 Teacher of the Year Bret Docker is passing the title to the new teacher of the year for 2023. Ivona Todorovic received recognition and was applauded the moment her name was announced. “You hear all of these wonderful teachers who are the four finalists and I get to be the one selected. […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#City Planning#Infrastructure#Construction Maintenance#Morton County Planning
KX News

Sunflowers are almost ready to be harvested

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Sunflower seeding started out late this year due to the wet spring in North Dakota. However, with the hot and dry conditions over the last couple of months, the crop has caught up. The peak bloom of sunflowers can vary based on the amount of heat absorbed that season. So this […]
AGRICULTURE
KX News

Highest-paying jobs in Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Bismarck, ND, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021. In Bismarck, the annual mean wage is $54,090 or 7.2% lower than national mean of $58,260, […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
KX News

DUIs, Traffic fatalities on the rise in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota saw a record number of fatalities this year during the 100 deadliest days for drivers. Now it appears another concern is hitting the road for drivers in the Peace Garden State, DUIs. According to a study done by QuoteWizard, DUIs are up 16% in North Dakota since 2010. With […]
TRAFFIC
KX News

Conservative college’s curriculum gets foothold in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A few days before middle school teacher Shaun Nielsen joined a work group to develop South Dakota’s social studies standards, he got a thick package in the mail. Sent from Hillsdale, Michigan, home to a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans, it contained materials that would ultimately […]
HILLSDALE, MI
KX News

Bismarck Fall Clean-Up week scheduled for September 19-24

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — For any Bismarck residents that have been hoarding some old furniture, appliances, or other household wares and have been pushing off that trip to the landfill all summer, you’re in luck! The City of Bismarck announced that the week of September 19-24 will be Fall Clean-Up week. Meaning residents of Bismarck […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy