Spotsylvania County, VA

Fox News

Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'

A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
WSET

How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?

(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
cardinalnews.org

Virginia Tech receives $80 million grant, largest in school history

Virginia Tech received an $80 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to pilot a program that will pay producers to implement climate-smart practices on farms of all sizes and commodities, an initiative that could have significant impacts on curbing climate-changing gases. Virginia Tech will distribute at least...
NBC Washington

Why Some Legal Experts Think Virginia Governor's Policy Restricting Trans Students' Rights Won't Hold Up

Legal challenges will likely start to take shape this week against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new policies restricting the rights of transgender students at schools. The governor's administration on Friday announced that school districts will be required to restrict which bathrooms transgender students may use and what pronouns they may be called.
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
WUSA9

New transgender student policies could come to Virginia schools

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Some parents in Virginia are discussing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students, which is set to roll back some accommodations while tightening parental notification requirements. The guidance is subject to a 30-day public comment period that opens later this...
WTOP

Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas

The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
