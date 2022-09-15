Read full article on original website
WJLA
Mark Taylor officially signs contract to be Spotsylvania Co. schools' next superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Mark Taylor has officially signed a contract to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, despite the ongoing controversy about whether he's qualified for the job. On Monday, 7News reporter Heather Graf confirmed that Taylor signed the contract and accepted the job...
Northern Va. school leaders response to Youngkin’s model transgender policy
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Decision makers in Northern Virginia school districts are pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model transgender student policy, many of whom saying it would harm those students. The policy, which is not in place yet, could even face legal challenges before it begins. “Unfortunately, with this governor, […]
Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'
A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
BET
NAACP Threatens Lawsuit If County In Virginia Gives Statue To Pro-Confederacy Groups
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
WTOP
Legal challenges likely against new Virginia policies on transgender students, Del. Roem says
Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker tells WTOP she expects legal challenges will be filed soon to challenge new state Department of Education policies that would dramatically change the rights of LGBTQ students in Virginia schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this,” said Del. Danica Roem, a...
WSET
How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?
(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Tech receives $80 million grant, largest in school history
Virginia Tech received an $80 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to pilot a program that will pay producers to implement climate-smart practices on farms of all sizes and commodities, an initiative that could have significant impacts on curbing climate-changing gases. Virginia Tech will distribute at least...
Have you heard? Fort Lee among three Virginia army bases getting new names
The final decision on the recommendations for the new names of three U.S. Army bases — Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort Hill — in Virginia has been announced.
NBC Washington
Why Some Legal Experts Think Virginia Governor's Policy Restricting Trans Students' Rights Won't Hold Up
Legal challenges will likely start to take shape this week against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new policies restricting the rights of transgender students at schools. The governor's administration on Friday announced that school districts will be required to restrict which bathrooms transgender students may use and what pronouns they may be called.
WJLA
Out of turn: DC Council unanimously advances bill to ban right on red in the District
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The D.C. City Council Tuesday unanimously advanced a bill that will ban turning right on red lights in the District beginning in 2025. The bill was approved unanimously in the first reading. The bill would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, at all signalized...
WSET
'Come on Virginia:' Driver caught going 80+ over the speed limit in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A driver in Virginia is being scolded by law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation after being caught going well over the speed limit over the weekend. The Department shared a post on Facebook of a ticket written by the Fairfax County Police Department.
royalexaminer.com
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
Career-switcher program gets Virginia teachers into the classroom
Virginia’s career-switcher program—an alternative route to teacher licensure—can get those people into a classroom within five months.
New transgender student policies could come to Virginia schools
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Some parents in Virginia are discussing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students, which is set to roll back some accommodations while tightening parental notification requirements. The guidance is subject to a 30-day public comment period that opens later this...
Why these Virginia students are rallying for transgender rights
On Sunday afternoon at Wayside Park in Hanover County, high school students stand holding Pride flags, carrying signs in support of transgender rights, hoping to catch the eye of passing drivers.
WTOP
Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas
The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
He worked for Virginia ABC. Now he's banned from ever entering a store.
The former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee avoided active prison time as part of a plea deal made in Hanover County Court.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Virginia tax rebates: See if you’re eligible with new tool
Virginia is starting to send out one-time tax rebates up to $250 per taxpayer, and there's a new tool out to check if you're eligible.
Longtime Carytown businesses plan to close Richmond stores
Used video game shop Bits + Pixels at 2930 W. Cary St. and soda and candy chain Rocket Fizz at 3031 W. Cary St. have both decided to call it quits.
