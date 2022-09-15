Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. clothing importer admits to skirting $6.4 million in customs tariffs
Ghacham Inc., which sold clothes under the Platini brand name, and a company executive have agreed to plead guilty in federal court, prosecutors said Tuesday.
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, Ga. (AP) — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The...
American, Russians to blast off for ISS as war rages in Ukraine
A US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts are set to blast off to the International Space Station Wednesday on a Russian-operated flight despite soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With both flights set to go ahead, Russian cosmonauts and Western astronauts have sought to steer clear of the conflict that is raging back on Earth, especially when in orbit together.
Comments / 0