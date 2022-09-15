State Roundup: Maryland ends fiscal ’22 with $2 billion surplus; Harris nixes Mizeur debate; Moore, Cox outline differing policy approaches

Read full article on original website
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
bloomberglaw.com
States Divvy Up Federal Covid Billions With More Equity In Mind
States also seek to meet equity goals using the influx of money. With roughly two years still left on the clock, states have allocated almost two-thirds of the $199.8 billion in federal pandemic relief aid from the Biden administration’s landmark stimulus package to fund a wide variety of their own priorities—from building homes and expanding broadband access to providing bonuses to public school staff.
Stimulus update: Deadline for $1,000 one-time direct check payment is tomorrow
Maryland residents who are seeking to file a claim for up to $1,000 in student loan debt relief tax credits have until Thursday to submit their paperwork before the state closes the application portal. The tax credit is intended to help eligible residents who took out student loans to pay...
Stimulus update 2022: New $2,000 one-time payments could be sent out in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's leadership is pressuring the state's General Assembly to approve a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to the state's residents.
Millions of Americans can receive up to $14,000 for their home but you have to act now
MILLIONS of Americans must act now to be eligible to receive up to $14,000 for their home due to energy-efficient home upgrades. President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act calls for several ways Americans can benefit and lower their energy costs. The Inflation Reduction Act was signed by President Biden in August...
thecentersquare.com
Union deletes document after report shows taxpayer-funded collusion with Biden administration
(The Center Square) – A national labor union representing over 100,000 federal employees pulled a document off its website after a report showed the Biden administration was using taxpayer dollars to help public unions grow their members, and as a result, their budgets. The Center Square reported the story,...
buzzfeednews.com
Young Americans Who Were Burned By The Great Recession And Pandemic Are Turning To Labor Unions Now More Than Ever
For Tyler Keeling, a Starbucks worker in California, his interest in forming a union began after he saw a TikTok video about the union effort at the coffee chain’s location in Buffalo. “I was like, wait, hold on, what is going on?” the 26-year-old said. “And then I started...
Democrats want to bring back Biden's child tax credit soon — and a new report shows it was a huge success in fighting child poverty
Stimulus checks and federal unemployment benefits dented poverty last year, in addition to the monthly child allowance that expired.
Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine
ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.
bloomberglaw.com
Pennsylvania Diner Ordered to Pay $1.35 Million in Back Wages
A federal court has ordered Musluoglu Inc., operating as Empire Diner in Lansdowne, Pa., and its owner and manager to pay more than $1.35 million in back wages and liquidated damages to 107 servers and kitchen workers, according to the Department of Labor Wednesday. The ruling from the US District...
How Much Money Could You Save by Moving to a More Affordable State?
Here is how you can calculate your savings when moving to another state. The Cost of Living Index calculates the average cost of living for each state. States on the East and West Coasts are the states with the highest cost of living. To figure out how much you would...
Phys.org
Increasing minimum wage may lead businesses to reduce their capital expenditures
Research conducted by Matt Gustafson, Penn State Smeal associate professor of finance and Stuart and Michele Rothstein Early Career Professor, reveals that, particularly in industries most exposed to minimum-wage labor, minimum wage increases lead these firms to cut capital expenditures. In recent years several states—including California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New...
A diner used servers' tip money to pay its bussers' wages, probe finds. Now it has to pay $1.35 million.
A diner must pay its staff $1.35 million in damages and back wages after it ran an illegal tip pool, the Labor Department announced.
D.C. Dispatch: Ernst calls for audit of IRS; veteran-assistance legislation passes
As Congress reconvenes, Iowa Republicans are supporting measures they say will keep the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act in check. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst announced this week that the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, or TIGTA, agreed to her request to audit Internal Revenue Service employees. Hundreds of IRS employees, including tax collectors […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Ernst calls for audit of IRS; veteran-assistance legislation passes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was signed into law by President Joe Biden on August 16, 2022. The intent of which is to lower inflation by
Maryland Reporter
