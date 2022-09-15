Read full article on original website
Suspect in South Dakota murder-suicide dies, police say
A second person involved in a suspected murder-suicide has died, according to Sioux Falls police.
Police: Sioux Falls man charged for killing dog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Sioux Falls police said on Monday, officers responded to the scene in southwest Sioux Falls where a 21-year-old man had injured a dog. The dog passed away due to those injuries, and the individual, Stephen Mcilwain from Sioux Falls, was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road. They say a man called in, saying he had a...
Sioux Falls sees five homicides in two months
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls went five months without seeing any homicide cases, but between July 17th and now, there have been five investigations. That may seem like quite a few, but how does that compare to previous years? And what trends are police seeing with crime in the city?
Toddler kidnapped, citizens alert police to suspicious man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant. A short time later, police received a call saying the 1-year-old had been taken from her home after a man forced his way inside, pushed past the babysitter, took the child and left.
Repeat offenders common in Sioux Falls, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public officials said law enforcement are seeing an increasing number of familiar suspects in criminal activity in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. “We’re seeing a lot of repeat offenders, we’re seeing a lot of people who are no strangers to our system,” Sioux...
Man arrested for killing puppy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy. A prosecutor says Stephen McIlwain was upset because the chihuahua-dachshund mix went to the bathroom in the house. He allegedly punched the puppy in the chest, leaving behind marks. The...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concerned citizens intercepted a kidnapping by flagging down Sioux Falls police and directed them to a suspicious suspect in possession of a one-year-old child. Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving through Sioux Falls Saturday morning when concerned citizens...
2 southeast Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two businesses in the southeast area of Sioux Falls failed alcohol compliance checks, Sioux Falls Police said. The businesses that failed are the Walmart Supercenter at 5521 E. Arrowhead Parkway and the Hy-Vee food store at 1601 S. Sycamore Ave., according to police. The two sold alcohol to a person under 21.
Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
Officer-involved shooting; Man arrested for kidnapping baby; Plane crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in northwestern Sioux Falls. A second person involved in a suspected...
Pursuit leads to arrest; Fatal 4-wheeler crash; Social studies standard public hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford. A teenager is dead after a four-wheeler collided with...
17-year-old hospitalized after officer-involved shooting
The DCI is investigating yet another officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls. It’s the eigth one in less than a year and this latest one involved a teenager, who at last report was still in the hospital. “This all started with a call to Metro Communications where a male said...
Native American Day parade returning to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After two years of absence, the Native American Day parade is returning to the streets of Sioux Falls this October. Due to COVID-19, the parade was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 but now, organizers Char Green-Maximo and Shaina Yellowback are excited to bring the festivities back to downtown Sioux Falls. They think this year’s event will be the biggest one yet.
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have released the name of the man who shot a woman and then shot himself in a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14. Arthur Rudolph Miguel, 32, from Sioux Falls, died over the weekend in a hospital from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Miguel was involved in a standoff with police Wednesday morning of last week, killing 26-year-old Brianna Hatch. Hatch and Miguel were in a relationship of an undisclosed nature leading up to the incident.
42-year-old accused of distributing fentanyl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County man with a history of drug charges is now accused of giving someone a dangerous dose of fentanyl. The federal case against 42-year-old Jason Winckler was unsealed today. According to court papers, Winckler distributed the drug on March 18th, and the...
Man arrested for kidnapping baby
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old baby. Police say Saturday morning 36-year-old Michael Neal Jr. forced his way into an apartment where a babysitter was watching the child. Police say the caregiver wasn’t able to stop him and...
Has crime gotten worse in Sioux Falls? Law Enforcement will release 2022 Crime Review Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating a handful of recent homicide cases spanning across the city, many may wonder if there has been an uptick in crime this year compared to years past. Those answers may come Monday, September 19th, when Sioux...
Man Faces Drug Charges After Stop South Of Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A man with addresses in both Sioux Falls and Elbow Lake, Minnesota is in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids on several drug charges (at least one of them a felony) after a traffic stop south of Rock Rapids Friday night, September 16th, 2022.
Mazing Porches delivers festive fall pumpkin designs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not feel like it in the warmer temperatures, but it is starting to look like fall across KELOLAND as leaves begin to change colors and pumpkins and mums are now appearing on porches. “Usually the saying is less is more, but I...
