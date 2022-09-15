Robert Speldrich will soon be celebrating 50 years of service for a CNH dealership in Crookston, Minnesota. Bob’s story began 73 years ago. Bob was born in Mahnomen Minnesota in 1949. He along with his parents Eldred and Rose and his many siblings Mary Ann, Joann, Patricia, Bonnie, Beverly, Thomas, Kathleen, Donald, Linda, Kevin, and Tim lived on a dairy farm in rural Mahnomen. Bob being the second oldest in this large family learned quickly that you do what is expected of you and you work hard. As with many large families it was common for the mother to stay home and tend to the children. Bob recalls his mom always tending to the children’s needs. She kept busy baking, making bread, preparing meals, cleaning, and sewing the children’s clothes. A majority of Bob’s father’s time was busy working with the dairy animals ,making sure that the milking was done on time, and feeding the cattle. Bob credits the fact that he grew up on a farm was where he took interest in the mechanical field. After all there was always something that was broke or about to break and would soon need to be repaired.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO