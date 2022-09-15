Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
GF council O-K’s 2023 tax & budget plan
The Grand Forks council gave final approval to a 2023 budget last night (Monday) but not without a last minute debate over the employee salary plan and a one-percent pay for performance increase. The move will cost some $334,000 dollars for the roughly 600 full and part-time city workers and...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
KNOX News Radio
GFSO member wins major award
A member of the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department is North Dakota’s latest recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award. Cpl. Shane Rothenberger was notified of the honor earlier this month by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The award is intended to recognize commitment to their profession and having a positive impact on their communities and the field of policing regardless of rank.
KNOX News Radio
Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial (update)
The Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial received a financial shot in the arm Monday from the Grand Forks council. The city will contribute an additional $32,000 dollars towards the project at Optimist Park to help offset a $60,000 funding gap. Supporters have raised over $250,000 dollars to date – but...
KNOX News Radio
GF’s Todorovic is ND Teacher of Year
A Grand Forks teacher has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Ivana Todorovic is an English language teacher at Red River High School. Todorovic has worked in the Grand Forks school district for 27 years. Gov. Doug Burgum and State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler made the...
KNOX News Radio
Peabodys to donate $2.6M to UND hockey program
Bob and Jeanine Peabody of East Grand Forks have signed a gift agreement to donate $2.6 million to the UND Men’s Hockey program — $2.55 million through their estate plan and $50,000 to make an immediate impact on the program. Bob Peabody played hockey at UND in the...
KNOX News Radio
GF welcomes home National Guard unit
A welcome home ceremony on Sunday in Grand Forks for the 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment after a recent 14 month deployment to Washington D.C. Around 225 members of the 188th participated in the event at the Hyslop Sports Center. The unit is headquartered in Grand Forks with detachments in...
Crookston Daily Times
50 years and still going strong
Robert Speldrich will soon be celebrating 50 years of service for a CNH dealership in Crookston, Minnesota. Bob’s story began 73 years ago. Bob was born in Mahnomen Minnesota in 1949. He along with his parents Eldred and Rose and his many siblings Mary Ann, Joann, Patricia, Bonnie, Beverly, Thomas, Kathleen, Donald, Linda, Kevin, and Tim lived on a dairy farm in rural Mahnomen. Bob being the second oldest in this large family learned quickly that you do what is expected of you and you work hard. As with many large families it was common for the mother to stay home and tend to the children. Bob recalls his mom always tending to the children’s needs. She kept busy baking, making bread, preparing meals, cleaning, and sewing the children’s clothes. A majority of Bob’s father’s time was busy working with the dairy animals ,making sure that the milking was done on time, and feeding the cattle. Bob credits the fact that he grew up on a farm was where he took interest in the mechanical field. After all there was always something that was broke or about to break and would soon need to be repaired.
KNOX News Radio
PCSO issues scam warning
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about an old scam making new rounds in Minnesota. The so-called grandparent scam has the caller posing as a grandchild stating they were in an accident with another female and a baby and that they were arrested. The caller goes on to say they need $18,000 dollars for bail.
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Nicholas Carl Johnson, 28, of Fosston, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Sarah May Burthwick, 33, of Red Lake Falls, for DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/19/2022 – At 8:30 a.m., the CFD responded to...
kvrr.com
Press Conference Planned Monday on Officer Involved Shooting Last Month in Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A month and a half after it happened, we are about to learn new information about an officer involved shooting in Mapleton. Cass County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 9 Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The agencies will be...
valleynewslive.com
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men with outstanding warrants are in the Cass County jailhouse, after a fight in Fargo. Authorities say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 blk. of 45th St. S. They say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Rosas. When authorities...
valleynewslive.com
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The police chief in Ada, Minnesota is now out of a job. Jody Bueng served as police chief for more than a decade. “I came to Ada as a police officer in 1998. Raised my family here and dedicated myself to the community, " said Bueng.
Man missing in Polk County area
POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last.
trfradio.com
2 Shotguns Reported Stolen This Weekend in Thief River Falls
Two reports of shotguns stolen over the weekend in Thief River Falls. A Remington 20 gauge shotgun was reportedly taken from the 200 block of Kendall Avenue North. Police responded to the call just before 7am Saturday. A Winchester 12 gauge shotgun was reportedly taken from a vehicle on the...
KNOX News Radio
UND rises to 19th in FCS Poll
UND’s football team rose three spots to 19th in the latest FCS poll, after Saturday’s three-point win at Northern Arizona. NDSU remains the number-one team, after a loss at Arizona. Montana is second, followed by South Dakota State and Montana State. North Dakota football climbed up to No....
Missing: Michael Minteer, 58, last seen in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office says Minteer may be armed, and he "suffers from a mental health disorder." They advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, and instead call 715-485-8300.
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
trfradio.com
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
