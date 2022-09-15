ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 18

its me
5d ago

Thrown from the vehicle ? Does that mean he was not wearing seat belt? So tragic.

WFAA

One dead after semi-truck flies off US 75 overpass in Allen

ALLEN, Texas — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of 75 and Stacy Road. Police in Allen said it appeared the semi-truck was going northbound on the highway...
ALLEN, TX
fox4news.com

Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Video Shows the Moment a Car Rear-Ends a Truck on Dallas North Tollway

If driving in Dallas-Fort Worth makes you a nervous wreck, you probably don’t want to watch this. Or maybe you do, if for nothing more than to justify your anxiety. A first-person video shared on Twitter shows a car speeding down The Dallas North Tollway, flying past cars along the way while the driver and passenger jam out to some tunes. The incredibly distracted (and most likely intoxicated driver) eventually rear-ends a pickup truck.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run

FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Pedestrian dies after crash with SUV, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Police are working to identify a pedestrian that died after being hit by an SUV on Saturday night. According to a police sergeant, this happened at around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of East Illinois Avenue. The sergeant said a man was walking on Illinois and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police searching for suspect after fatal N. Hampton hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a man crossing N. Hampton Road on Sept. 18. Police described the suspect SUV as a black Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse with dark-tinted windows. It may have front-end damage as a result of hitting the victim, who was left to die alone in the street. Hit and run is a serious criminal charge in Texas when a person is accused of not stopping after a car crash involving death, injury, or property damage. It is also known as leaving the scene of an accident. The Texas Transportation Code requires that every person stop and take certain actions following a crash that results in property damage or injury.Failure to do so will result in arrest.Leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in a state prison.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jearlynn Jackson at (214) 671.0009 or jearlynn.jackson@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Fort Worth hit-and-run

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for the driver who hit a bicycle rider overnight and kept going. The victim was hit just after midnight Monday near Lancaster Avenue and an entrance ramp to the South Freeway. The man riding the bicycle was critically injured and taken...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Unexplained Death on Julius Schepps Freeway

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 3:47am, Dallas Police responded to a one vehicle roll-over crash, involving a 2015 white Ford pickup truck, at southbound Julius Schepps Freeway and Overton Road. When officers arrived they did not locate any person inside or around the vehicle. The preliminary investigation determined a...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing New York Avenue in Arlington. On Sept. 17 at about 11:58 p.m., Arlington police responded to the call in the 2200 block of New York Avenue. Investigators believe that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was attempting to cross New York Avenue when she was struck by a Ford Expedition traveling southbound. Police said the pedestrian was not using a designated crosswalk at the time. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Sept. 18. The driver of the Expedition stayed on the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said. The driver will not face any criminal charges in connection with the incident. 
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

