Richmond Heights, MO

Heavy police presence at Richmond Heights dispensary

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – There was a heavy police presence Thursday morning at a dispensary in Richmond Hieghts.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner spotted at least five Richmond Heights police vehicles in the parking lot of Bloc Dispensary on Brentwood Boulevard at around 6:00 a.m. There are no reports of a crime being committed there, but officers were checking all the doors of the building. Dispensaries have been a common target for criminals in our area recently with at least five being hit in the last couple months.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Nick Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

FOX 2

Cahokia Heights home on fire Monday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia Fire Department and the Prairie Du […]
CAHOKIA, IL
mymoinfo.com

JCSO: Leave the police work to the professionals

(Hillsboro) Vehicle thefts across the region are still taking place frequently, and with the advances in technology, some victims may have trackers on their vehicles and can easily find out where that stolen vehicle is located. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says while that may be true, leave the investigation work to the law enforcement professionals.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot, killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a St. Louis City neighborhood late Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Leduc Street at around 11:41 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the head and the neck and was unconscious and not breathing on the front steps of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
