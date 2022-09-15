Put This 2015 Chevy Corvette In Your Garage For Practically Nothing

Win 650-Horsepower for as little as 25 bucks!

Do you eat, drink, and sleep Corvettes? Is it your dream to own a beautiful Chevy Corvette, but life keeps getting in way, and you just can’t seem to get your hands on one? You may be in luck, and by making a small donation, you could own a 2015 Chevy Corvette convertible Z06 2LZ plus $15K for as little as a $25 donation. Not only is the donation to a great cause, you get more chances to win as a Motorious reader.

Corvette enthusiasts know the Z06 has a brief time off in the 7th generation, but did return as a C7Z in 2015. We’ve called the Z06 America’s most perfect sports car before, and we mean it, especially as it was presented in the 7th generation.

This Shark Gray Metallic supercharged beauty is powered by a LT4 6.2-liter V8 engine, rated at 650 horsepower and 650 lbs-ft of torque, making it the most powerful production car ever from GM, and one of the most powerful production cars in the United States. Backing the powerful engine is an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.

Another big deal about the 2015 Chevy Corvette Z06 is that it was the first Z06 offered as a convertible since 1963. According to Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter: “Simply put, until recently it was not possible to create an open-roof structure strong enough to meet Corvette’s highest performance levels. It required advancements in computer-aided engineering, metallurgy and manufacturing – many of which did not exist five years ago – to make a frame strong enough for a Z06 Convertible.”

So if you’re ready to bring home this rare and unique Corvette Z06, click here to donate for your chance to win.