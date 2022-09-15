ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Put This 2015 Chevy Corvette In Your Garage For Practically Nothing

By Johnny Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWVnA_0hwT1H6K00

Win 650-Horsepower for as little as 25 bucks!

Do you eat, drink, and sleep Corvettes? Is it your dream to own a beautiful Chevy Corvette, but life keeps getting in way, and you just can’t seem to get your hands on one? You may be in luck, and by making a small donation, you could own a 2015 Chevy Corvette convertible Z06 2LZ plus $15K for as little as a $25 donation. Not only is the donation to a great cause, you get more chances to win as a Motorious reader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGibK_0hwT1H6K00

Corvette enthusiasts know the Z06 has a brief time off in the 7th generation, but did return as a C7Z in 2015. We’ve called the Z06 America’s most perfect sports car before, and we mean it, especially as it was presented in the 7th generation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0YcY_0hwT1H6K00

This Shark Gray Metallic supercharged beauty is powered by a LT4 6.2-liter V8 engine, rated at 650 horsepower and 650 lbs-ft of torque, making it the most powerful production car ever from GM, and one of the most powerful production cars in the United States. Backing the powerful engine is an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIWrz_0hwT1H6K00

Another big deal about the 2015 Chevy Corvette Z06 is that it was the first Z06 offered as a convertible since 1963. According to Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter: “Simply put, until recently it was not possible to create an open-roof structure strong enough to meet Corvette’s highest performance levels. It required advancements in computer-aided engineering, metallurgy and manufacturing – many of which did not exist five years ago – to make a frame strong enough for a Z06 Convertible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHWXv_0hwT1H6K00

So if you’re ready to bring home this rare and unique Corvette Z06, click here to donate for your chance to win.

Comments / 20

Denny Pittser
3d ago

let's all do a class action law suit practically nothing... anyone in with me sick of these adds saying cars for pennies on the dollar it fraudulent

Reply
3
jfz69
4d ago

Of course….it’s not worth anything 🙄…hasn’t been a nice looking vette in over 30 years

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Associated Press

Edmunds: Five cars that won’t be around for 2023

The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don’t realize they’re gone until it’s too late.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find Ford Go-Kart Is A Hot Rod Hiding In Plain Sight

At first, this machine might look like little more than an old project that never got fully built or some kind of wrecked automobile slowly being repaired after years of sitting. We couldn't really blame you on that part because of the vehicle's dusty condition and distinct lack of pretty much anything other than the mechanical parts still present. However, this highly-noticeable removal of external panels was not an accident. Rather it was all done in an effort to build a wild vehicle the likes of which hardly anyone has ever seen. OVer the years the car might have grown old but it still retains everything that made it special in the first place earning it the most unique V8 power go kart we've ever seen.
CARS
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corvettes#Vehicles#Gm#This Shark Gray Metallic
Motorious

Pushy C8 Corvette Driver Gets His Just Deserts

Commuting through stop-and-go, bumper-to-bumper rush hour traffic is something nobody likes doing. If you deal with it on the daily as you go to and from work, the monotonous grind can really wear on you. That’s especially the case if you own a vehicle which is highly capable and you really want to stretch its legs and just drive. Despite all that, most decent people realize everybody around them isn’t trying to annoy them but instead those other drivers are just trying to get where they’re going too. Then there’s this C8 Corvette driver who appears to think he’s the only one who has anywhere important to be.
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
TECHNOLOGY
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video

GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser

In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
CARS
Motorious

1956 Ford Thunderbird Craigslist Barn Find

Originally built to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette, we don't often get a chance to talk about the Ford Thunderbird. A lot of that is because the vehicle is not currently in production but the main thing is how unique they are. This makes them very hard to find in good condition as many of the road going models had trouble surviving the life of a sports car further dwindling their numbers. So it seems only fitting that one of the nicest looking examples we've seen recently is making its first appearance outside of a barn for the first time in years.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

New Toyota Problem This Experienced Mechanic Has Never Seen Before!

Here’s the latest on a new problem you might find with your Toyota or Lexus vehicle that you can head off with a simple inspection to avoid a sudden and expensive repair. Plus, some common expensive Lexus LS430 problems you will want to be aware of before considering buying a used one.
CARS
Motorious

The Butler Collection Has Something for Every Ford Enthusiast

Looking For A Winter Project? Mecum Dallas has them at No Reserve…. Rhett Butler of Texas is quite the car collector and Ford enthusiast. Butler has amassed a collection of over 200 classic and vintage Ford models, with some even dating back as far as the 1920s. This collection will be a key draw and featured spotlight at the upcoming Dallas Mecum auction, set to take place next week in Texas. This collection has a Ford for any enthusiast, and will help you elevate your collection.
DALLAS, TX
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy