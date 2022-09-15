Read full article on original website
WESH
New tropical depression forms over Central Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the eighth tropical depression of the season formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression 8 was 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving north at 10 mph. "A turn to the northeast...
WESH
Central Florida nonprofit shipping out supplies to Caribbean in Hurricane Fiona's wake
SANFORD, Fla. — Whipping winds and heavy rain put Puerto Rico into darkness. Local efforts are underway to help Hurricane Fiona's victims pick up and move ahead. Red Cross teams are already on the ground in Puerto Rico delivering supplies and visiting the 120 shelters already housing some of the victims.
WESH
Local leaders in Puerto Rico help families after Hurricane Fiona devastation
— From relentless rain to whipping winds, people in Puerto Rico are now facing the devastation ofHurricane Fiona. “That was really, really hard. A lot of winds, intense rain, flooding in most places including our own house,” Father Enrique Camacho said. Camacho is the executive director of...
WESH
Central Florida business owners with ties to Puerto Rico react to Hurricane Fiona
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Jose Joubert Torres, owner and chef of Maguro Sushi, moved to Orlando five years ago when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. “There are people that lose their houses, lose their jobs, lose their cars,” he said. He had just opened a restaurant in Puerto...
WESH
Central Florida food pantry, groups need extra help to support Hurricane Fiona victims
ORLANDO, Fla. — With inflation, housing crises, and holidays coming up, local groups are exhausting resources and are in need of help in case displaced families arrive from Puerto Rico. A new rapid response van is on standby at the Salvation Army this hurricane season. "We can serve 1,500...
WESH
Central Florida leaders evaluate needs for Puerto Rico recovery efforts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From the state House to the White House and parts in between, government leaders say there needs to be a coordinated effort to help Puerto Rico. "We had the opportunity to visit Puerto Rico and Ponce and San Juan just a few months ago, and we established a relationship with the mayor of Ponce,” said Orange County mayor Jerry Demings.
WESH
