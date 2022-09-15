ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WESH

New tropical depression forms over Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the eighth tropical depression of the season formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression 8 was 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving north at 10 mph. "A turn to the northeast...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Central Florida leaders evaluate needs for Puerto Rico recovery efforts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From the state House to the White House and parts in between, government leaders say there needs to be a coordinated effort to help Puerto Rico. "We had the opportunity to visit Puerto Rico and Ponce and San Juan just a few months ago, and we established a relationship with the mayor of Ponce,” said Orange County mayor Jerry Demings.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

How to register to vote in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day. It comes exactly seven weeks before the Midterm elections. National Voter Registration Day is used to encourage people to make sure they're registered to cast a ballot in November. The final day to register to vote here in...
FLORIDA STATE
