WISH-TV
Ryan Reynolds colonoscopy screening, bringing awareness to colon cancer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent gastroenterologist, Dr. Mohamad Yousef joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the importance of colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef shared the statistics on colon cancer screenings. Learn more about the importance of getting colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef suggests to talk to a primary...
WISH-TV
1 motorcyclist dies from crash near Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passenger on a motorcycle has died on the city’s south side after a crash with a Jeep, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, the crash happened early Sunday morning outside of Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital at South Emerson Avenue and...
Current Publishing
Student’s cookie designs find sweet success in Carmel
Carmel resident Paige Mangum discovered she loved cookie design when she was 9 years old while helping her grandmother decorate the sweet treats. “I have always loved art in a variety of forms, whether it’s painting, illustrating, writing, making jewelry, but this artistic endeavor is a lot more tasty than drawing,” the Carmel resident said. “Growing up, my, grandma, Jill Cooke, would always set out cookies for my cousins and I to decorate for fun over the holidays. My very first paying job was in June of 2021 for a bridal shower of a family friend looking to give me my first big break. She joked that I could hang up her picture when I opened my first bakery. I was positively ecstatic at the prospect of earning money for an activity that I was so passionate about.”
45 years later: Who killed IU student Ann Harmeier?
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.” But […]
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
WISH-TV
Family, friends remember mother killed at day care center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds gathered at an Indianapolis church Sunday to remember Krystal Walton. Walton was shot and killed Friday morning, as she dropped off her kids at the Charity Church & Child Care center at the corner of Holmes Avenue and 10th Street. Police later caught up with...
indyschild.com
The Apple Works Orchard and Farm Market
The Apple Works is a family-run, family-oriented apple orchard and pumpkin patch located on gently rolling hills in Trafalgar, Indiana. The country store and grounds of Apple Works are open 7 days a week April-December, but fall is when the farm really gets to shine. During the weekends of September and October, visitors can enjoy live music and other entertainment, a train ride called the Apple Express, a petting zoo, a bamboo maze, a super slide, and more.
WISH-TV
Remains of 171 people left at coroner’s office to be laid to rest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of 171 cremated remains will be laid to rest later this month. The remains are from people who died in Marion County from 2006 to 2019 and were not claimed by family members. The coroner’s office says often there are no family members or...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Crossing Student Life Lined To Indianapolis In Train Accident
Clinton County Daily News and WILO have learned that Christian Lindenmayer, 18, a senior at the Crossing School in Frankfort was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while trying to cross railroad tracks on the west side of Frankfort. Lindenmayer was reportedly life lined to Indianapolis with serious arm and leg...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in ‘unacceptable’ living conditions
A concerned woman's plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
Student tased during brawl outside Southport High School homecoming dance
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A student was tased after a fight broke out at the end of a Marion County high school homecoming dance Saturday night. At the end of the Southport High School homecoming dance, there was a fight in the parking lot that, Perry Township Schools said, was started by a student not enrolled in the school district.
Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by an SUV while riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said. County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said. […]
cbs4indy.com
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
VIDEO: ‘Deathly skinny’ pit bull found abandoned in Greenwood apartment complex laundry room
GREENWOOD — A woman was in shock Friday morning when she reviewed her Ring doorbell footage to find a man abandoning his pit bull in her apartment complex’s laundry room. Katelyn Slack found the dog Friday morning around 9 when she went to go start her laundry. She found a pit bull that was, as […]
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was […]
$200,000 in date rape drug ketamine found hidden in shirt boxes shipped through Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with Customs and Border Protection found 28 pounds of ketamine hidden in a shipment of shirts coming through Indianapolis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Sept. 10. Officers were inspecting a shipment of shirts that originated from Madrid, Spain. At first, it appeared the shipment included nine […]
Fox 59
IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
