Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Rumpke hosts Community Picnic at Medora Landfill
MEDORA – Rumpke Waste & Recycling welcomed more than 100 neighbors and community partners to the Medora Landfill for its annual picnic on Wednesday, September 14. Guests enjoyed a fried fish dinner and several brought side dishes and desserts to share. The event also featured a few rounds of bingo as well as landfill and recycling center tours, where guests learned about the history of the site, daily operations, and future development plans.
wbiw.com
Learn the pros and cons of Hunting Leases on Private Land on September 27
BEDFORD –This month’s program at 6 p.m. on September 27, features the pros and cons of leasing hunting rights on private land. The program will be held at the Otis Park Bath House and will speak to the question many private landowners have on whether or not to lease their land for hunting, or allow others to hunt on their land.
wbiw.com
2022 STEAM Night is Thursday, October 6th
BLOOMINGTON – The 2022 STEAM Night is an event wither you can enjoy an evening of hands-on activities with your family. The event is Thursday, October 6th from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Academy of Science & Entrepreneurship at 444 South Patterson Drive in Bloomington. Those attending...
wbiw.com
Kathleen Row initiated into Altrusa International of Bedford
BEDFORD – Local community service club, Altrusa International of Bedford, Indiana Incorporated, recently initiated Kathleen Row into membership. She is a native of Minnesota, retired from Crane Naval Ammunition Depot, and a pianist at Dive Christian. Church and is a loving wife and mother. She joins President Norma Hoffman,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Indiana Manufacturers Association announces 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame inductees and Manufacturing Excellence Award winners
INDIANA – The Indiana Manufacturers Association will host the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon on October 19, 2022, at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis. The event is being held to celebrate and recognize the positive achievements made by Indiana’s manufacturing community and to honor their continual commitment to innovative thinking, community involvement, and leadership.
wbiw.com
Orleans Fall Town-wide Clean Sweep Week is October 3-8
ORLEANS – The Orleans Town Council has set October 3-8 as “Fall Town-Wide Clean Sweep Week,” and is encouraging all local residents to participate in the clean-up efforts for the fall and winter months ahead. Town crews will be picking up large items of discard free of...
wbiw.com
Monroe County NOW, local organizations announce a $15,000 grant-funded, non-partisan voter registration effort on and off the IU campus
BLOOMINGTON – A coalition of Bloomington-based organizations will receive a grant worth $15,000 to fund voter registration and turnout programs across Monroe County and on the Indiana University campus. The National Organization for Women Foundation announced on Sept. 18 that it would fund the efforts of the Monroe County...
wbiw.com
Zero In Bloomington Climate Action Website launches to accelerate Bloomington Climate Action Plan
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington’s Department of Economic and Sustainable Development has launched the “Zero In Bloomington” initiative (zeroinbloomington.com) to help individuals and groups track progress towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions in support of Bloomington’s communitywide climate goal to reach net zero by 2050.
RELATED PEOPLE
wbiw.com
MHS students add beauty, and variety to Persimmon Festival Parade
MITCHELL – Lessons in community service don’t typically include a rainbow assortment of petal paper, glue sticks, wire, foam board, sheer fabrics, and glitter – unless you’re in Mitchell and it’s September. For the past decade, the Mitchell High School Art Club has pulled together...
wbiw.com
Three-day ride armband coupons are now on sale for Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – Three-day Ride Armband Coupons are now on sale for the Persimmon Festival. They are $30 and good for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights of the festival. Armbands allow unlimited carnival rides for all three nights. Purchasing your coupon early allows you to skip the long payment line...
wbiw.com
2022 Persimmon Idol winners announced
MITCHELL – There were eight adult contestants and four youth contestants vying for the 2022 WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol Monday night. The competition was fierce, coming down to the final tally, naming Jae Parris of French Lick the Adult Division Idol, and Lily Bockting of Salem the Youth Division Idol. Parris sang a rendition of “What’s Up?’ by 4 Non Blondes, while Bockting sang “Honey” by Derivakat.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington accepting applications to serve on city’s boards and commissions
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from community members who would like to serve on one of the following City boards or commissions:. For more information visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=51. Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs. Seat(s) available: 2. Appointed by: Bloomington Common Council. For more information visit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Meet the 2022 Little Miss Pageant contestants
MITCHELL – The 75th Annual Persimmon Festival will feature the Little Miss crowning ceremony on Monday, September 19th at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Stage. This year, 20 young ladies are vying to take the crown and be named this years Persimmon Festival Little Miss, following their performances on Saturday, September 17th. This year’s contestants are listed below.
wbiw.com
Parents are reminded to fill out Free/Reduced Meal Applications
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Community School Corporation reminds parents that school meals will not automatically be free for all students this school year. Free/Reduced meal applications MUST be filled out every school year. The temporary benefits for eligible students who have not yet applied will expire soon. Apply now...
wbiw.com
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on December 16th
BEDFORD — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing on December 16, 2022, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement released on Friday to hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
wbiw.com
Briscoe’s Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang will be on display on Sept. 23 in Mitchell during Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – Their hometown connection grew to take on the national stage when the travel industry powerhouse and Authorized Disney Vacation Planner announced the sponsorship of Briscoe’s No. 14 Team for five NASCAR Cup Series races. Briscoe drove the Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang at the All-Star Race...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Alexandria Helton crowned the 2022 Persimmon Festival Mini Miss Queen
MITCHELL – Alexandria Helton was crowned the 2022 Persimmon Festival Mini Miss Queen Monday night. Not knowing what the outcome would be during the event, Alexandria is just happy to say she is the new Mini Miss Queen. “I am happy and excited, I did not think I would...
wbiw.com
Laney Wilder crowned 2022 Persimmon Festival Little Miss Queen
MITCHELL – Laney Wilder was crowned the 2022 Persimmon Festival Little Miss Queen Monday night. Feeling good and happy about her victory, Laney knows how it can feel on the other side. She wants everyone to know to not give up, and keep trying, and one day you can be like her.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in regular session Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Showers Building at 401 N. Morton Street. On the agenda. I. ROLL CALL. II. AGENDA SUMMATION. III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES. December...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County students learn about Constitution
BEDFORD – Lawrence Circuit Court Judge Nathan G. Nikirk and Attorney Jim Pittman who is also a member of the Bedford Noon Lions Club recently visited Oolitic Middle School, Bedford Middle School, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, and the Lawrence County Independent School to commemorate Constitution Day. In...
Comments / 0